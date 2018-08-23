‘Reigns: Game Of Thrones’ Announcement Trailer Released

Winter is eventually coming, and this morning Devolver Digital, HBO, and Nerial revealed the perfect game for you and your house to play while you wait for the snow and the wars to subside. Reigns: Game of Thrones is launching this October for $3.99 on Steam, iOS, and Android, and is just the thing to pass the time until the final season of Game of Thrones launches next year. Check out the reveal trailer above!

Reigns is a widely-beloved “swipe ’em up” series that empowers players to act as rulers over a kingdom. Don’t let the simple aesthetic and “swipe left, swipe right” gameplay fool you. Reigns is a thoughtful, provocative, charming, and complex little ruling simulator, which is why after almost 5,000 user reviews on Steam, the original still enjoys a “very positive,” 9/10 rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns: Game of Thrones takes that same, role-playing, ruler simulator setup, and introduces Game of Thrones‘ rich universe of characters, nations, kings, and queens. Do you think you know what it takes to rule the Iron Throne? Do you think you know the Game of Thrones characters well enough to assume what they would do in tricky situations, and guide them to bring peace to Westeros?

You can try, but it’s a lot trickier than you think. As you progress through the game, the red lady Melisandre will consult the flames and let the Lord of Light choose a ruler for the Iron Throne. You, dear player, will assume their role once they’ve taken power. From there, the fate of the seven kingdoms is in your hands.

You sit on the throne as Daenerys Targaryen: First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men,Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons. Pretty badass, right? She may be your favorite character, but in Reigns: Game of Thrones, she’ll face challenges that you never saw her face in the show. A raven may appear from Sam Tarly, with an urgent call to Castle Black after Jon Snow goes missing north of the wall with a band of rangers. At the same time, you may get an urgent raven from Meereen stating that the masters have returned and the people have revolted.

What do you do? What do you prioritize? Do you appeal to the Septon for guidance, or do you trust your hand? Do you wake your dragon and take to the skies, or stay seated on the Iron Throne? Do you disperse the Unsullied where they’re needed, or do you keep them close to guard you in King’s Landing?

These are the kinds of decisions you’re going to have to make with every character in the game. Reigns: Game of Thrones will explore brand new futures for all of your favorite characters and will place the weight of ruling from the Iron Throne on your shoulders.

If you think you can handle it, you’ll have your chance this October. More information and links to find the game on your platform of choice are right here.