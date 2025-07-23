Rematch First Major Patch Update Add Highly Requested Fix

Developer Sloclap just released the first patch for its incredibly popular soccer game, Rematch. Available to download on all platforms today, the new update implements “important” changes that should improve players’ time on the pitch. The developer does mention that there are still a number of known issues that should make their way into the next hotfix or patch, which will release in the next couple of weeks. Additionally, Test Servers will be available soon, which will allow players to check out patches and updates before they release.

A highly requested fix makes its way to Rematch with today’s update, which pertains to the end match screen. Specifically, the scoreboard can be viewed without going back to the ranking screen automatically. There are also several core gameplay improvements, like gamepad remapping, fewer locomotion rollbacks, better hit detection, and other general netcode fixes and improvements.

Here are the full patch notes for the latest Rematch update:

Rematch Patch #1 Notes

Matches / Core Gameplay Improvements

Major Changes / Updates

Gamepad Remapping – this first version is quite basic (it doesn’t allow to create combinations of inputs), but we opted to allow players to start tinkering with mapping before offering a more advanced version soon.

Less locomotion rollbacks : Fixed rollback issues while sprinting Improved packet loss handling during locomotion & interaction phases

Better Hit Detection :

Fixed an issue where the ball would be deflected instead of being caught by the goalkeeper in certain situations : the ball speed was not correctly evaluated to decide whether to catch or deflect. Note: some design to tweaks to catch vs. deflect parameters will also be coming soon.

Improved goal validation when the ball is caught on the goal line : decision making now uses a delay to check for potential deflect/catch and account for network variation before validating the goal

Other general netcode improvements and fixes

Major Fixes

Multiple fixes to camera during goal replays, removing jitter

Fixes to “hindering” (physical contact between players): it should now be more efficient to “body block” opponents

Fixed end match screens skip function (at last!): scoreboard can now be analyzed without going back to ranking screen automatically

Fixed pause menu toggle in any stage of match: pause menu should be accessible at all times during matches

Fixed various crashes happening during post-goal sequence

Multiple animation improvements and fixes: New statics tap animations Polish on volley shoots animations Polish on Dive player animations Polish on pushball animations Minor animation improvements and fixes



Minor / Misc. Fixes

Fixed an issue where goalkeepers were not reacting to opponents’ collisions: goalkeepers should now react to other player’s physical presence the same way other players do (this does not change the rules of invulnerability against tackles).

Fixed several issues with the physical & visual state of the ball inside menus & at matches’ kickoff.

Shots deviated by an outfield player’s defense mode now have a wider angle, except against goalkeeper or sweeper shots.

On mouse and keyboard, when performing a tap, the camera control is given back a bit sooner than before (more news on m&kb tap aiming soon!)

Fixed an issue with Ball Camera Lock while using mouse and keyboard where the camera would teleport back to the previous position when shooting.

Fixed an issue where pushball would not keep last direction inputted when going quickly back to neutral

Increased communication/ball call cooldown from 0.8 to 1s, to slightly decrease comms spam

Shoots now trigger a rumble during the shoot preparation

Goal Bursts are now stopped correctly after goal replay

Multiple VFX fixes and improvements during and after goal replay

Fixed pause menu footer display in match

Fixed missing move input in spectator mode

Fixed spectator icon on match livefeed

Fixed ping icons legibility: switched icon and background colors

Fixed opponent nametag in match stats screen: color fixes

Display player number for opponents in scoreboard

Fixed scoreboard input actions display in footer

Audio update for the UI SFX of post match screens

Update on the music integration during the start section of a match

Various audio update on animations

Fixed a bug where the music playing during the beginning of a match was not the expected one

Multiple environment and lighting improvements and fixes

Multiple minor fixes to tutorials and workshops

Menus / Interface

Additions and updates

Colorblind mode: when activated, this option will change color selection for teams at match start, according to the three main types of colorblindness (deuteranopia, protanopia, tritanopia). In the next patch, this feature will be pushed further, to apply a filter on the whole screen.

Visual update of player progression screen – improved readability and UI feedback

Added voice channel parameter choice on custom match parameter screen, allowing to chat with all players in the lobby, useful to train with friends on both teams.

Major fixes

Fixed ball indicator arrow orientation, was not always following the ball

Fixed navigation focus and camera in customization menu

Fixed social panel navigation and display issues

Fixed “”Some players in lobby are still in a match”” pop-up can not be displayed in same time as reconnect prompt”

Misc. fixes

Fixed options footer display

Fixed matchmaking research panel visibility

Fixed input action text “Leave lobby” in custom match matchmaking

Fixed reconnect state being applied to players leaving a server after a ranked game was deemed incomplete

Fixed mouse navigation in custom match parameter screen

Fixed purchase popup toggle in customization menu

Fixed items thumbnail background in store menu

Fixed focused state lost on clicking spin wheel buttons

Fixed “Press any key” display in launch screen

Fixed rank icons in player profile menu

Fixed custom keyboard mapping preset selection

Fixed keyboard custom profile input modifier option showing as enabled by default

Fixed reconnect pop-up overlap

Fixed warning message overlap

Fixed victory mood thumbnails display

Fixed player card customization screen display

Fixed currencies packs order

Fixed language options not being properly saved on first launch

Fixed User Agreement not being translated in languages other than english

Special skin now have an assigned voice

Various audio fix within the menus

Audio and voice language options settings are now correctly saved

Update on SFX for the tutorials and workshops

Multiple localization fixes and improvements in the options menu

Multiple UI fixes and improvements

Multiple fixes in tutorials

Lighting improvement in Player Profile menus

Art/Rendering

Additions and updates

Add detail mod for small actors, on levels and VRs.

Add new Balls to Prologue (ball custo will be coming soon!).

Add crowd spawn / distribution textures for stadiums.

Major Fixes

Increase min LOD in low settings for Customization menu.

Fixed head sections

Fixed corrupted crosshair on certain actions.

Fixed crowd LOD bias.

Fixed UI material AA.

UI textures improvement.

Cast shadow, WPO and VSM optimization on VRs / Stadium.

Meshes fixes and optimization on levels.

Optimize minimap & line textures.

Minor Fixes