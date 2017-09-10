Report: First Details For Star Wars: Battlefront II’s Beta Have Been Revealed

The beta for Star Wars: Battlefront II is set to take place in just under a month, and we’re thrilled to take part in the galactic battles, whether we’re laying waste to Stormtroopers with the assistance of Rey, or flying around and blasting TIE Fighters out of the sky (or X-Wings – we’re equal opportunity).

But it appears some details have become available about the beta before it kicks off. A Redditor by the name of Some_Info has come across some new details about the beta, in terms of what we can expect when it kicks off in October.

Electronic Arts nor DICE haven’t confirmed any of these details, so they remain strictly rumor for now. Still, if these deets hold off, we’re in for a good time when the beta begins…

Maps: Galactic Assault on Theed (40 players), Space Battles on Fondor (24 players), Strike on Takodana plus. 1.1 Your beloved Skirmish that will be called Arcade or something like that. Will contain Solo, Split, and CO-OP – up to two players.

Heroes: Same ones from EA Play

Platforms: PC, Xbox 1, PS4

LAAT – should be the surprise vehicle you may see (it will go round and round like the U-Wing from Scariff)

Size: 14-16 GB

5-9 emotes for soldiers (not sure if heroes will have emotes in beta)

You will earn credit and collect cards for the troopers but the credit will be lost at the end of the beta.

Graphic – a little improvement over E3.

It seems like, for the most part, we’ll be able to play sections of the game that were initially revealed during the E3 and Gamescom presentations by the company, which is good news, since those sections pretty much got us excited about the game anyway.

It’ll also be interesting to see how the new Star Card system comes into play, as some fans have complained about Microtransactions possibly playing a part in it. We’ll see just how fair it is within just a few weeks’ time. We’re still eager to give it a try!

Star Wars: Battlefront II releases on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. As always, may the Force be with you.