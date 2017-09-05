Report: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Final Two Infinity Stones May Have Been Revealed

We're just a few months away from the release of the latest Marvel vs. Capcom game, Infinite, and it's promising some great gameplay change-ups, including a 2 vs. 2 format, as well as the return of the Infinity Stones that were made famous in previous Marvel fighting games. But we've only known about a few of them thus far, with the final two yet to be revealed.

And yet, thanks to its NeoGAF leak, we may have found out what the other two Infinity Stones are, and what they're capable of within the game.

So far, we've been introduced to the Reality, Space, Time and Power Stones, as well as their subsequent powers, based on what we've seen from the game's demo thus far. So what about the other two? According to the leak, there's a Soul Stone that provides a Surge boost, which can actively seep away life from your opponents, while the Mind Stone's Storm boost will allow you to revive a character that's been knocked down for the count.

That's really about all we know at this point, but both of these would serve as big advantages for players trying to get a jump back on their competition, especially if they've taken a good amount of damage over the course of a match.

There's also a rumor that the Mind Stone's capability could very well stack with certain characters within the game, like Zero, who is able to duplicate himself to deliver double the dose of action on an opponent.

Capcom hasn't provided any official comment on these two Infinity Stones just yet, and more than likely, we probably won't find out until, at the very least, San Diego Comic-Con in just a couple of weeks, as we're likely to get more details about the game there. So take this rumor with a grain of salt. Still, with the Infinity Stones that have been announced thus far, and the ones yet to come, we're in for one hell of a fighting game, loaded with superstars.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite releases on September 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.