Report: Red Dead Redemption 2 Might Get Delayed Again (UPDATED)

UPDATE: RDR2 is still a go for spring! A helpful translator pointed out that it still reads “spring” with the 2018. Whew.

ORIGINAL STORY: Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar Games is easily becoming one of our most anticipated games for next year. I mean, we haven’t seen much outside of the teaser trailer for the game, as well as a few screenshots, but it’s left us wondering just what kind of rootin’ tootin’ sequel we’re in for.

However, a teaser trailer shown during the PlayStation press conference indicates that we might be waiting just a little bit longer for it.

The game has been delayed before, moving from its late 2017 release to spring 2018, so that the developers could take more time in making it shine. However, judging by the PlayStation press conference that took place earlier this week, there’s a slight chance it might be pushed back just a little more.

The trailer, which can be seen around the 22-minute mark during the show, doesn’t offer anything new, as it’s the same trailer that we saw last year. However, it does indicate one slight change at the end – it only shows that it’s coming in 2018, and not spring 2018 as originally indicated.

Granted, this could be nothing. Rockstar Games hasn’t given the sequel any sort of release date, after all, and this could just be something in the print. But considering it’s Rockstar and they want to make absolutely sure that their sequel is nothing short of spectacular, there’s still a slight chance that it could be pushed back to fall, or maybe even winter.

Let’s not panic, though. Until the publisher officially announces something, we’re still set for a spring 2018 release for the game, and we could easily see something as soon as December during the PlayStation Experience event that provides a little more clarity on when it can be expected. All we know is that we just want it already – but, then again, that’s coming from the hours we’ve spent running through the first game, taking on banditos and tying people to the train tracks (sometimes even during the same mission).

We’ll find out what Red Dead Redemption 2 has in store for us when it drops next year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Let’s just hope we don’t wait too long