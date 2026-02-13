Resident Evil 10 Release Window Reportedly (And It’s Not as Far Away As You Think)

Resident Evil Requiem, aka Resident Evil 9, isn’t even out yet and won’t be out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 for a couple more weeks. Yet, we have a new report about its unannounced successor, Resident Evil 10. And the new report comes from the most prominent source when it comes to Resident Evil, a source that has proven reliable on numerous occasions with Resident Evil Requiem and other previous games in the series. In other words, the information below is almost certainly 100% accurate.

Taking to the social media platform X, a well-known Resident Evil insider by the name of Dusk Golem has relayed word of when Capcom is aiming to release Resident Evil 10. And if this new report is accurate, the turnaround time between the release of Resident Evil Requiem and the release of Resident Evil 10 is going to be substantially shorter than the turnaround between Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil Requiem. Five calendar years separated the last mainline installment and the imminent mainline installment. According to this new report, the turnaround this coming time is only going to be three.

Resident Evil 10 Not That Far Away

“Resident Evil 10 (though likely won’t be called that) is a bit shorter than usual (presuming Resident Evil 10 doesn’t get delayed too, it’s right now aiming for a 2029 release date, but could be delayed to 2030, 2031 at worst, up to the whims of game dev), and DLC for Resident Evil Requeim has had time to cook,” claims the insider.

If Resident Evil 10 comes out in 2029, this could put around the launch of the PS6 and next-gen Xbox. According to official Microsoft documents from a few years ago, the pair of consoles will be released in 2028. However, component shortages and more are expected to potentially delay the release of these machines in the 2030s.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this official information, and perhaps more importantly, is information that is subject to change. Things change in game development all the time, especially release date targets. In fact, the majority of modern AAA games end up suffering internal delays.

