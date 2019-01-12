You Can Beat The New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Demo In Just Three Minutes

Today, a new and free Resident Evil 2 demo released onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. And apparently, it can be beaten in just three minutes.

For those that missed it: Resident Evil 2’s “One Shot” demo released today. Why is it called one shot? Well, because you only have a limited time to play it. While you can restart after dying as many times as you need, you can only play the demo for 30 minutes. And while this is enough time to see the entire demo, it’s not enough time for Resident Evil fans who want to meticulously and slowly enjoy the demo or for those that want to play it multiple times.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, if you’re a Resident Evil 2 fan with currently little free time, then you’ll be happy to know the demo can be speedrun at just about three minutes. It hasn’t even been available for 24 hours, and speedrunners are already doing their thing, and multiple players have posted videos of them beating the demo in roughly three minutes. It’s pretty impressive.

Now, obviously, most people aren’t going to beat the demo in just three minutes. But what this does demonstrate is that it’s certainly not the most meaty demo, but that makes sense, because the game isn’t very long or content packed to begin with.

The average playthrough of Resident Evil 2 takes about 5-6 hours, with completionist runs coming in around 8-9 hours usually. Now, of course this will vary player by player, but generally speaking, Resident Evil 2 is pretty short when compared to modern games, so it makes sense the demo is shorter than most modern demos.

Resident Evil 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release on January 25, priced at $59.99 USD. For more news, information, media, and other types of coverage on the survival-horror remake, be sure to take check out all of our previous coverage of the Capcom game by clicking right here.

And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Have you tried the demo out yet? What’s the fastest time you could beat it?