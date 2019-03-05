This ‘Resident Evil 2’ Mod Turns Every Zombie Into Tofu, Rightfully So

DMX has already been modded into Resident Evil 2 following the hilarious dubbing video that went viral concerning one very mean looking Mr. X, so why not up the ante a little bit with yet another mod? Since we love Tofu so much, the prank character that somehow remained in our hearts as a true franchise staple, let’s throw him into the mix as well! And mixed he is (it is?) because now every zombie players meet in-game will instead be this weird block of … well … weirdness thanks to a new mod!

Normally one would eat Tofu (unless you choose life, than you’ll reach for the pizza instead) but with this mod, the Tofu eats you. Is this the weirdest mod yet for the Resident Evil 2 remake? We think Mr. X in that thong, tha-tha-tha-thong has that title, but it is pretty darn close.

For those interested in enhancing their Resident Evil experience tofu style over on PC, you can download the free mod right here!

As for the game itself that has been well-received since launch, Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

