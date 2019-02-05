Terrifying Mr. X Encounter In ‘Resident Evil 2’ Turns Hilarious Thanks to DMX

If you like just straight up murder in your face, then Resident Evil 2’s Mr. X — AKA Tyrant — is the perfect foe for you. With his massive size and uncanny ability to find you no matter what, this baddie is definitely “gon’ give it to ya” and now he can do so in a more official capacity thanks to a DMX edit by a fan.

The gameplay clip above showcases poor Claire desperately trying to survive against the behemoth of an enemy. Given that one of the lyrics is literally “knock, knock open the door, it’s real,” this song dub is more than a little appropriate. Let’s be real, he really really wants Claire dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ready to face off against Mr. X and cry endlessly while trying to find the safe room? Now you can because Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

Sound off with your thoughts on the latest remake in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!