‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake’s Free DLC ‘The Ghost Survivors’ Is Live With New Trailer

Fans of the highly praised Resident Evil 2 remake have a new adventure to look forward to as the free DLC The Ghost Survivors launches today alongside a terrifying new trailer detailing the horrors ahead.

The Ghost Survivors DLC offers three unique stories within the game as the ultimate “what if” narrative scenario. Players will be able to take on three new roles for characters met in the base title itself, offering the potential for those we saw die to live once more.



Videos by ComicBook.com

So what three experiences await?

No Time to Mourn Players will take on the role of Robert Kendo, the gun shop owner. In the main game, his tale ended horrifically but now players can experience that trauma for themselves up close and personal.

Runaway Prior to the main events of the game, the mayor’s daughter Katherine had her gory fate sealed. In this case, Katherine might actually survive but players have to be very crafty because there is a special kind of foe on her tail.

Forgotten Soldier Ghost officially makes his game debut as he yet another soldier faced with impossible means of escape. Can Ghost make it through the endless hordes of zombies, especially when those enemies are equipped with special armor?



The new DLC is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam for those that already own Resident Evil 2. Sound off with your thoughts on the new DLC in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.?”