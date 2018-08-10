This Resident Evil 2 Collector’s Edition Goes Old School With a Typewriter

The information regarding the highly anticipated Resident Evil 2 Remake continues to come pouring in and many horror fans can’t wait to see all of the delicious reworks Capcom has in store for our beloved franchise. The information about the absolutely amazing Collector’s Edition also keeps coming. Though the stateside version comes with an amazing Leon statue, the folks over at Japan are taking a slightly more unusual approach. Spoiler: That means a typewriter.

The Japan version comes with a vintage typewriter Bluetooth keyboard (which retails in US dollars for a whopping 675 dollars!) that brings tons of nostalgic memories from the franchise as a whole … just with a modern twist. The Premium Edition for this specific region comes with the following:

Raccoon Police Station Poster

A copy of Biohazard RE: 2 (Called simply Resident Evil here)

Extra DLC pack product code

Leon S. Kennedy Statue

Art book and Soundtrack CD

Four typewriter ink ribbons

Though this is only available for Japan, the need for it is mighty! Though to be fair, our collector’s edition is pretty swanky as well. You can see the NA/EU Collector’s Edition for yourself with our previous coverage right here, but here’s what that edition includes:

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

– Full Game

– Special Deluxe Packaging

– Extra DLC Pack Card

Give Leon and Claire a new look or a blast from the past with unique costumes:

– Leon Costume: “Arklay Sheriff”

– Leon Costume: “Noir”

– Claire Costume: “Military”

– Claire Costume: “Noir”

– Claire Costume: “Elza Walker”

– Ensure the undead stay undead with a special weapon:

– Deluxe Weapon: “Samurai Edge – Albert Model”

And bring on the nostalgia with classic tunes:

– “Original Version” Soundtrack Swap

Leon S. Kennedy (R.P.D. Version) Figure

– An expertly-crafted 12-inch figure of Leon on his first day in his new RPD police uniform, re-created to mirror his in-game design down to the smallest details. A must-have for any Resident Evil fan or collector!

“Ben’s File” Art Book

– A 32-page book left behind by Ben Bertolucci, a freelance journalist who makes an appearance in Resident Evil 2. This file contains photos and files documenting events after the Raccoon City tragedy, and was filed away as a highly confidential document by the U.S. government. It’s never been seen by the public… until now.

Digital Soundtrack

– A voucher code for a 25-track album featuring new songs from the remake of Resident Evil 2, as well as a selection of arrangements from the original game.

“R.P.D.” Renovation Design Poster

– A diagram reminiscent of blueprints, this poster illustrates how the building was renovated and transformed from a museum to a police facility when work was being done on the building in 1969.

Thanks, PlayStation LifeStyle!