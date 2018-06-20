New Resident Evil 2 Remake Gameplay Revealed

Gameplay from the upcoming Resident Evil 2 Remake has been revealed for those who weren’t fortunate enough to see the game in person at E3.

Over at Capcom’s booth during the E3 events, a demo of the remade version of Resident Evil 2 was playable that featured the iconic Leon S. Kenney once again in his Resident Evil debut. Leon’s looking better than ever in this game with graphics that are leaps and bounds beyond the original release in 1998. The E3 demo took attendees through the halls of the Raccoon City Police Department as Leon first learns of the zombie menaces that roam the halls with Resident Evil and Capcom pulling the demo’s footage into the new gameplay video above that walks you through the gameplay. Capcom also had a small haunted house-like setup that replicated the halls of the game with zombie actors as well that players could walk through first, a mood-setter that we here at ComicBook were fortunate enough to experience first-hand as you’ll see in Resident Evil’s/Capcom’s video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Leon is thrust into the ongoing virus outbreak in the gameplay video, he moves through the halls of the police department at he looks to help his fellow officers. After taking in the ominous atmosphere and preparing players to constantly check around every corner and worry about what might be next, Leon has his first human and zombie encounter around the 3-minute mark. He pulls another policeman out from under a door – pulls most of him out, that is – before getting the notes he needs to help him escape the area.

Once again, enter the survival horror….

It’s the final day of #E32018! Stop by the Capcom booth at for an #RE2 demo and a tour of the R.P.D.! pic.twitter.com/ZgvjRGD0IB — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) June 14, 2018

If you’ve played any Resident Evil games before, you’ll know that most sequences like this usually lead to some sort of encounter soon after. That’s exactly what happens next as the game’s first zombie bursts through the door and is followed by several more that now litter the hallways. These zombies don’t die easy either with the first one quite literally coming back to bite Leon after he puts two shots into it and leaves it unattended.

After personally playing the demo, we can confidently say that one thing that certainly translates in the remake is the fear factor. There’s a particularly gnarly scene not shown in this video where Leon finds a seemingly deceased policeman and moves the body’s head back to reveal that his jaw and head have nearly been ripped off, a sequence that’s shown in gruesome detail. The new camera angle that favors the over-the-shoulder perspective seen in Resident Evil 4 that’s now in Resident Evil 2 has a claustrophobic effect that makes you wary of your surroundings at all times. Movement is still stifled as well so that you can still navigate with relative ease, but every move still matters when the zombies start bursting through every door and window.

The remake of Resident Evil 2 is scheduled to launch on January 25.