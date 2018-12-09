‘Resident Evil 2’ Rating Warns of Endless Gore and Microtransactions

Resident Evil 2 is still more than a month away, but before it releases and scares the badoozles out of all of us, the fine folk over at the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB, the people who rate your games in North America) have given the game a test-run in order to dish out a rating for it.

So, what did the ESRB think of the upcoming survival-horror remake? Well, they gave it an “M” for “Mature” rating, which is to be expected. They also provided the following “rating summary” that warns of hanging entrails, mutilated corpses, big ol’ blood splatter, and of course, zombies that will make you jump two feet in the air:

“This is a survival-horror game in which players assume the roles of a policeman and/or a college student battling a zombie outbreak in the fictional Raccoon City. From a third-person perspective, players explore environments and use pistols, shotguns, tasers, explosives, and flamethrowers to kill mutant creatures and zombies. Combat is highlighted by realistic gunfire, screams of pain, and large blood-splatter effects. Cutscenes also depict instances of intense violence and gore: a character’s throat ripped out by a mutant’s teeth; a man’s body cut in half, leaving entrails dangling from his torso; a man’s head crushed by a zombie’s hands. Some areas also depict mutilated corpses/zombies with exposed organs and viscera. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the dialogue.”

In addition to providing the above summary, the ESRB also notes that there are in-game purchases. Unfortunately, it isn’t divulged in what form these in-game purchases manifest.

Resident Evil 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on January 25. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, such a port hasn’t been ruled out either.

