Resident Evil 2: Capcom May Have Just Given Us Our Release Window

Capcom first announced that we would be getting a Resident Evil 2 remake back in 2015, but then the company promptly dropped off from giving any new info beyond that. In the age of nostalgia with news of a new remake coming almost every other week, now is the time to bring back the horror favourite – but where is it?

Just yesterday we reported that Capcom has two “major” titles coming out before April of next year, and the company is still riding high on their success with Monster Hunter: World. Now that Resident Evil 7 is more or less wrapped up, and with E3 right around the corner, it’s time for the company to pony up some of that Resident Evil 2 news.

In a recent fiscal earnings meeting, if this is to be the next game – which a lot of recent leaks have supported that idea, we could be seeing this remake no later than April 19th of next year, with the earlier date revealed being March 22nd:

As far as what we can expect, recent leaks provide a little more detail in what changes we can expect from the remake, and what additions were added on. According to the original post:

RE2 Remake is OTS. Mix of Rev 2 and RE4, no crouching.

They tried both Fixed and FPS, but it “didn’t work out.”

RPD and city is vastly redesigned.

Item twinkles are back. Just like in the Japanese version of RE2.

Only two campaigns. No zapping system. However Leon and Claire interact more because of this.

Crocodile was cut from the game.

Sherry is playable …[can] defend herself like Natalia.

Ada section has been expanded. She even gets different weapons.

No 4th survivor, potential DLC.

Tofu potentially cut.

Focus is still on horror.

Difficulty is like RE7.

Costumes are back but with a heavy focus on DLC. Elza is a planned consume for Claire as is Leon’s 1.5 gear.

You can develop the Rebecca Picture from the trash can and also “mean something else.”

The good news is that it looks like a lot of what made Resident Evil 2 … well, Resident Evil 2 is sticking around for the long-haul and we are interested in seeing those mentioned redesigns in close detail! Seeing the mechanical tie to Resident Evil 7 is interesting, and good, in light of fan reactions from the latest installment. To see Leon and Claire once more from how we remember them will be a treat!

In other Capcom news, the console side of the spectrum seems to be focusing heavily on both new games and remakes, which is becoming an increasingly popular trend in gaming today. In addition to the new games on the horizon, they also shared the incredible news that Monster Hunter: World has surprised 8 million copies world-wide, making it the company’s largest selling title to date.

With E3 right around the corner, it is possible we’ll be seeing at least one of these planned IPs at the showcase. We don’t know what these new titles will be as of right now, but if it’s anything like their previous releases, gamers will definitely win.