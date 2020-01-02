Resident Evil 2 Scrapped Concepts Revealed by Capcom

Resident Evil 2 was one of the biggest games of 2019. Capcom’s remake of the 1998 PlayStation original gave a fresh coat of paint to the survival horror classic, but the title apparently almost featured a number of additional changes, as well. In the latest in a series of roundtable videos related to the game, the developers discussed a number of ideas that were cut from Resident Evil 2‘s final build. These would have included a new enemy type, a different appearance for a classic foe, two other camera perspectives, and a handful of additional sequences that didn’t make it into the game.

The most notable difference the developers discussed would have been the perspective changes. In the video, the developers mentioned that they considered a first-person perspective (which was used in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard), as well as a return to the fixed perspective that was featured in the original version of Resident Evil 2. At the end of the day, the team opted to stick with the over-the-shoulder perspective popularized by Resident Evil 4, and it seemed to work out for the best!

In terms of enemies, the game nearly introduced a terrifying new creature type that would have been called the “condemned.” According to Capcom, these creatures would have appeared in a jump scare sequence related to the game’s orphanage area, but the team didn’t get farther than the concept art stage. They also considered a redesign for the game’s Tyrant, which would have featured a more militaristic appearance, but the team decided to stick with the classic design, instead.

Finally, the developers considered a number of sequences related to the idea of leaving Raccoon City. While the first game in the series kept things mostly contained to the area in and around Spencer Mansion, Resident Evil 2 greatly expanded the scope, as the T-Virus outbreak spread to Raccoon City. Since most people would have the idea to flee if they found themselves in this type of scenario, a driving sequence and a cable car area were both considered.

It’s always interesting to see what ideas get scrapped during development. While some of these ideas certainly sound interesting, Resident Evil 2 clearly worked out for the best without them, both critically and financially. Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t see some of them appear in other games, down the line. Perhaps one of the condemned will pop up when gamers least expect it!

Have you played Resident Evil 2 yet? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!