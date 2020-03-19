The Resident Evil 3 Demo Is Now Available

Some good news, folks! The long wait is over; the demo for Resident Evil 3 is officially available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Steam demo is also set to launch today, thought that appears to be sticking to the previously announced 1PM ET release date. There’s no time limit on the demo, according to Capcom, and folks can play it as much as they want, but it does only appear to be a small section of the game’s opening.

“Experience a taste of this stunning re-imagining of Resident Evil 3,” the demo’s description reads on the PlayStation Network. “Play a section of the opening of the game, specially tuned for this demo, and get a glimpse of the tragedy that befalls Raccoon City.”

The multiplayer portion of Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil Resistance, is also set to get an open beta starting March 27th. Said open beta will wrap when the game officially launches of April 3rd.

Here’s how Capcom describes Resident Evil 3:

“Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.”

The remake of Resident Evil 3 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3rd. That includes the multiplayer-only experience Resident Evil Resistance. The demo for the upcoming video game is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Resident Evil 3 right here.