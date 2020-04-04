Resident Evil 3: How to Open Every Safe and Lock

Like most Resident Evil games, Resident Evil 3 hides many of its best rewards and upgrades behind locked containers and puzzles. These locked containers can take the form of a safe, a locker, or cases requiring certain keys to open, but each of them are worth looking into since you never know whether it’ll just contain some ammo of if they hold permanent upgrades for your gear. To take the guesswork out of what’s in the most puzzling containers throughout Resident Evil 3, we’ve put together a guide for how to unlock every single safe and other type of container throughout the game.

If you need convincing for why you shouldn’t leave any case or safe unopened, check out our guide for finding every weapon upgrade in the game since some of those are locked in these exact containers we’ll be walking you through. Even if you’re not finding the more valuable loot, you’ll still find tons of gear that’ll help you survive Raccoon City. If you’re looking for general tips on how to do that, we’ve got a guide for playing through the game as well.

Check out the list of every safe and other types of containers in Resident Evil 3 below to see what you can find inside them and how to obtain their contents.

Padlocks, Chains, and Other Locks

Aside from locks which require specific solutions, you’ll encounter several other types of containers while playing as both Jill and Carlos. Pretty much all of these can be unlocked by using key items found throughout the game, and you’ll know when you don’t need those key items anymore because your inventories will say they can be discarded.

Below you’ll find a general list of things that can be opened in Raccoon City and the item required to open them. Rewards vary in these containers since they’re so frequent, so be sure to check them all to see what’s inside.

Padlocked Doors/Lockers – Opened with Lockpick

Chained Doors – Opened with Bolt Cutters

T.A.R.S. Boxes – Opened with S.T.A.R.S. ID Card obtained from Brad

Downtown Safe

The safe in Downtown Raccoon City is the first of its kind that players will come across and is therefore the first place players should look to get an early-game advantage. If you played through the demo of the game, you’ll know what’s in it and where to find it, but for those who aren’t sure, head to the upstairs area across from the pharmacy when you first start exploring Raccoon City as Jill.

Next to the corpse of the drug store owner is a note talking about Aqua Cure that hints at where to find the safe’s code. It’s located on a poster in the pharmacy, but the code is Left 9, Right 3, Left 7 for those who just want to unlock it right away. Inside is a Red Dot Sight for your handgun which will increase the weapon’s accuracy.

Note that this code is different from the one in the demo since Capcom apparently changed the code between the preview and the game’s release, so don’t expect to input the beta’s code and get your gear without putting in some work (or checking our guide.)

Shower Room Locker

Jill only has the one safe to open in Raccoon City, so for the rest of the locked containers, you’ll be playing as Carlos when you open them. The first puzzle for Carlos to unravel is in the Shower Room within the police station which is where players explore when they’re first able to play as Carlos.

In one of the first-floor rooms near the Operator Room, you’ll find a whiteboard with “CAP” written on it. That’s the code you need for the locker in the Shower Room that’s hard to miss since you need to go through that room to advance. Input that combination into the lock on the locker and you’ll pop it open to find a Flash Grenade. It’s not the greatest reward, but it’ll prove useful for the scene you’ll find yourself in after advancing through that room.

West Office Safe

Downstairs in the police station is another safe within the West Office. If you played Resident Evil 2, you may by now be noticing a trend. The safes and lockers are in the same spot as they were in the first remake, and the solutions to these puzzles are also the same.

If you’re just in it for the journey and want to find the code for the West Office safe, you’ll find it in a report on the ground floor that might help you advance through the story if you need it. For those who just want the reward in the safe, head to it and input the code Left 9, Right 15, Left 7. You’ll get a Hip Pouch to increase your inventory which is one of the better finds you can hope for when opening containers.

Third Floor Hallway Locker

Back up on the third floor of the police station, there’s one more puzzle to open in this building. It’s a locker at the end of the hallway with another combination lock that requires players to input the correct series of letters to unlock it.

To find this code yourself, head to the room on the first floor of the police station where all the lockers are located and must be unlocked by inputting numbers onto a keypad. On a board directly to your right when you enter the room is a photo of the locker combination. The code is “DCM,” so head back to the locker and input that code to open the locker and get some ammo for your assault rifle. It’s again a lackluster reward compared to others, but since Carlos only has access to two weapons, every bit of ammo counts.

Nurses’ Station Safe

Your final safe to crack in Resident Evil 3 is also one of the toughest ones to open because of how well the combination to the safe is hidden. It’s located again when you’re playing as Carlos, but you’ll find this one in the hospital level instead of in the police station.

The last safe is located in the Nurses’ Station which is found on the second floor of the hospital. It’s the room players have to go into after they acquire the hospital worker’s ID card in order to access the door behind the counter, so you have to walk by the safe to get there.

The solution to this safe actually requires the key card as well. It’s located back downstairs in the second room which requires the card, the one near the zombies banging on the glass just a few rooms after players leave the first safe room. It’s located on the back-right corner of the setup in the middle of the room.

Those who don’t care about where it’s found can just input Left 9, Right 3 as the code to the safe. Inside is the Dual Magazine upgrade for your assault rifle.