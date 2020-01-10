Resident Evil 3 Won’t Include Mercenaries Mode

The remake of Resident Evil 3 will indeed feature an alternate mode beyond the base game, but it won’t be the Mercenaries mode which was include din the original game. A new interview about Resident Evil 3 found in the UK-based PlayStation Official Magazine confirmed that the Mercenaries mode won’t be making a return. Instead, players will have the new Resident Evil Resistance mode to fill that void and offer a new multiplayer experience.

Scans of the latest issue of PlayStation Official Magazine were shared online after a Redditor uploaded an album of images to present the interview to others. Amid discussions about the base Resident Evil 3 game that’ll still look quite familiar to those who played it before save for some differences, a page from the magazine focused on Resident Evil Resistance and confirmed that absence of the Mercenaries mode.

“The original Resident Evil 3 on PS1 came with The Mercenaries: Operation Mad Jackal mode, in which you needed to race across the city in a timed getaway, rescuing civilians and slaying zombies for extra time. It was fantastic,” the magazine read. “This remade Resident Evil 3 doesn’t feature Mercs mode, but it does have the asymmetrical multiplayer of Resident Evil Resistance.”

This new mode is one that’s been previewed multiple times and has even been playable once or twice. It features four different survivors who face off against one “Mastermind” character named Daniel Fabron. The survivors must help each other to pull off their own timed getaway by slaying zombies and using unique skills, and the Mastermind will do their best to thwart these attempts at survival by using traps and controlling zombies.

“You can think of the multiplayer as a ‘what if’ scenario that takes place in Raccoon City in the Resident Evil Universe,” producer Peter Fabiano said during the PlayStation Official Magazine interview.

It was also confirmed that this Resident Evil Resistance mode will be canon within the Resident Evil timeline, so even if you may view Resistance as a spin-off or add-on to the main game, it’s still very much part of the universe.

Another notable takeaway from this interview is the removal of alternate endings like Resident Evil 3 originally featured, though it’s unclear what the plans are to compensate for this feature’s absence assuming there are any plans to do so.

Resident Evil 3 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on April 3rd.