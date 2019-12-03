New Resident Evil 3 Remake Art Surfaces Online

Some new art has surfaced online that seems to indicate that not only is the remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis a very real thing, but folks should probably expect an announcement soon. The game, which first released in 1999, has been rumored to be getting the remake treatment for a long time now, and this art reveal is the first real look at what appears to be the new game’s designs.

The new art comes courtesy of a service that basically scrapes the latest additions to PlayStation Network, and it’s caught multiple different iterations of some kind of Resident Evil 3 video game being added. Given that both an American and Japanese version (Resident Evil and Biohazard, respectively) are included, as is new art for Resident Evil: Resistance, which is a known and announced video game, all signs point to this being totally legit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Resident Evil 3 Remake cover art has appeared on PSNhttps://t.co/rG5UBaXiEH pic.twitter.com/4btaentlgI — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 3, 2019

A remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis has been rumored for some time now, with Capcom seemingly teasing a remake every so often. It also just makes sense given that the company has already put out remakes and remasters of both Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 being extremely popular. The next obvious entry would be Resident Evil 3, so this whole progression — even if not officially announced — feels natural thus far.

What do you think of the Resident Evil 3 remake art above? Are you excited to play the game, should a remake actually be on the way? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Resident Evil 3‘s remake, if it’s real, does not currently have a release date. The Resident Evil 2 remake is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Resident Evil franchise right here.