Capcom May Be Teasing A Resident Evil 3 Remake

Is Capcom teasing a Resident Evil 3 remake? Some fans seem to be convinced it is.

So, what’s the tease in question? Well, yesterday in celebration of Friday The 13th, the series’ official Twitter account published the following tweet:

It’s #FridayThe13th – We have our own relentless pursuer who just can’t seem to die. pic.twitter.com/miBDNmeRp1 — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 13, 2018

For those that don’t know: the cardboard cut-out in the picture is of Nemesis (also known as “Pursuer” or Nemesis T-Type), the main antagonist in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis and the secondary antagonist turned anti-hero of Resident Evil: Apocalypse.

Nemesis’ backstory is that he was developed by Paris Labs of Umbrella’s European Branch as one of the Nemesis T-Types, an offshoot of the Tyrant Project. The idea behind the project was to create a B.O.W that had all of the power a Tyrant possess, but with more intelligence and the ability to follow orders (you can continue to read more about the villain here).

Whether Capcom is teasing a Resident Evil 3 Remake, is anyone’s best guess. While I firmly believe a remake of the game is coming, I’m not sure if this Tweet is any type of tease of its existence, though, marketing in 2018 is a weird thing, so maybe.

Regardless of what I think, many fans of the series quickly took to their battle stations on Twitter to let their cries for a remake be heard. Meanwhile, some seem to be convinced the tweet was a soft confirmation.

Resident Evil 3 Remake confirmed. Cool — Bronzebeard (@xBronzebeardx) July 13, 2018

RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE FOR GOD SAKE PLEASE! — Dimitris (@Jay_flume) July 13, 2018

If a remake of the greatest Resident Evil of all time happens i may literally cry. RE3 was my first true memory of gaming. Remember playing the demo over and over cause i couldnt afford the full game — Earl, 86 (@Whitmer_Whitma) July 13, 2018

Remake resident evil 3. You guys win 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — Vic (@gossiptime_206) July 13, 2018

As always with these type of stories, take any talk of a Resident Evil 3 Remake with a grain of salt. However, if the Resident Evil 2 Remake does well — and the hype around it seems to indicate it will — we may be revisiting this 1999 horror classic soon enough.

