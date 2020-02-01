Resident Evil 3 Remake Confirms Unsettling Enemy Type Is Returning

Capcom has already confirmed and detailed that the April-bound remake of Resident Evil 3 is poised to make some changes from the original. And this isn’t very surprising. After all, the remake of Resident Evil 2 did the same thing, however, it does appear Capcom is making more changes to Resident Evil 3 to bring it to modernity. As a result, it’s been a bit hazy when it comes to what’s returning versus what’s been cut. That said, Capcom has confirmed that players will see one creepy enemy type in the remake: Mutant Worms, also known officially as Sliding Worms.

For those that don’t know: Sliding Worms are the parasitic offspring produced by Grave Diggers. The Grave Digger reproduces by laying eggs in the sewers, and sometimes inside the ground. Usually it will lay hundreds of eggs at a time. Under these infected conditions, the eggs hatch, and within 2 hours the creepy enemy type players know as Mutant Worms manifest.

“These larvae are another kind of irregular mutant, usually growing to about 1 meter in length, and possess sharp fangs, and an elastic, flexible body,” reads a blurb about the enemy type over on the game’s Fandom wiki. “These creatures thrive on blood, and when they spot prey, they will leap towards it with amazing jumping power, and suck blood from it like a leech, sometimes as much as one litre.”

Of course, if Sliding Worms are in the game, there’s a good chance the Grave Digger will be as well. Similar to Sliding Worms, the Grave Digger is an irregular mutant, which resulted from an arthropod exposed to larges doses of the mutagenic t-Virus.

Resident Evil 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 3, priced at $60.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on upcoming survival-horror game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, a new collector’s edition featuring a Jill Valentine statue has been revealed.