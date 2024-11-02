Resident Evil 4 Is Its Cheapest Price Yet Thanks to Huge Discount

Resident Evil 4 is on sale across a few retailers, and in the process it has been discounted to its cheapest price point yet. More specifically, the game is currently on sale across Amazon, GameStop, and GameThor. The former retailers — Amazon and GameStop — have a great deal on the PS5 version of the Capcom horror game. Specifically, the physical version of the game on PS5. Meanwhile, GameThor has an even better deal on the PC version (Steam version) of the game.

Those on PS5 can currently grab a physical copy of the game from either GameStop or Amazon for $19.99. This is thanks to a 50 percent discount, and matches the previous lowest price point for the game.

Those on PC/Steam can get the game for even cheaper with GameThor though. Right now, the Steam code dealer has a 60 percent discount on the survival-horror game, which means it is on sale for $16.02. It is unclear how long the GameStop and Amazon deals are going to be available, but this GameThor deal is only available another day and 21 hours at the moment of publishing.

Resident Evil 4, for those that don’t know, is a 2023 remake of 2005’s Resident Evil 4, one of the great games of all time. Upon release, the remake garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 91 to 93, making it one of the highest rated releases of last year.

“Resident Evil 4 is a game I’ve bought more times than I care to admit, and based on how many systems it’s been ported to and the general community sentiment around it, I’d imagine I’m not alone there,” reads the opening of our review of the remake. “A remake of a game with that kind of staying power has the potential to make people a bit anxious, however – what parts will stay, what parts will go, and where things are improved, will it be handled in a way that nostalgia and modernizations are successfully married? Those are all questions Resident Evil fans will soon be able to put to rest because, just like it did with the original game, Capcom has again nailed it with the Resident Evil 4 remake.”