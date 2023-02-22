Resident Evil 4 Remake Will Get a Free VR Mode

Capcom is continuing its support of virtual reality in Resident Evil games with the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake now confirmed to be getting a VR mode in the future, the company announced this week. Work has just now begun on the VR mode, so it won't be launching alongside the game next month, but when it does release, it'll be a free DLC. The only catch right now, however, is that the PS5 version of the game will be the only VR-compatible one via the PS VR2, so those on the PC apparently won't have native support for VR.

The VR mode for the Resident Evil 4 remake was announced by Capcom from the company's Japanese Twitter account for the Resident Evil series. The first tweet from Capcom confirmed that the VR mode was in development and urged fans to stay tuned for more details. Another tweet shared shortly afterwards clarified the platform support for this VR mode and specified that the mode would be available on the PS VR2.

Resident Evil's first big foray into VR began with Resident Evil 7 where players were able to try out the "Kitchen" demo that offered a small slice of the full Resident Evil 7 experience shown from a new perspective. That one went over exceptionally well considering how scary many felt the game to be even without VR support, so the trend continued later with the original Resident Evil 4 game getting a VR version when it came to the Meta Quest family of devices. Resident Evil Village was next to get the VR treatment with that version of the game out today alongside the PS VR2, so it's a fitting time for the Resident Evil 4 remake's announcement.

The remake itself is scheduled to be out on March 24th, so we're just about a month away now until it's available. When it releases, it'll be out on the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, though it'll be skipping the Xbox One.

No news of a VR version of the game for the PC platform has been announced at this time, though it's likely someone will take the initiative and create a mod to achieve that goal if an official version isn't supported.