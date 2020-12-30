Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Hid a Horrifying 2020 Easter Egg

✖

As 2020 draws to a close, many are more than happy to see the year finally come to an end. Few could have predicted just how bad the year would end up being for most, but it seems that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard hid an alarming easter egg that looks quite ominous in retrospect! A bookshelf in the Baker house contains several creepy books, such as "Murder in Cleveland" and "Heartless Betrayal." However, the one that stands out from the rest of the pack is one simply titled "2020." Fans wouldn't know it at the time, but that book would prove to be far scarier than the rest!

The discovery was shared by the No Context Resident Evil Twitter account, and the image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

RE7 has a book titled "2020" pic.twitter.com/otAA1cUDRK — No Context Resident Evil (@ContextEvil) December 29, 2020

It's always interesting to look back at easter eggs such as this one with the benefit of hindsight! It's unclear what motivated Capcom to put "2020" on one of those book spines. Perhaps the company was trying to hint at a future game in the series. This year did see the release of the Resident Evil 3 remake, but it seems unlikely that the company was hinting at that game, specifically. Regardless of what the intention might have been, it seems that the developers left what would end up being the most horrifying easter egg of all!

It's impossible to say whether or not 2021 will prove to be better year on the whole, but it should be better for Resident Evil fans, at the very least! The year will see the release of Resident Evil: Village, a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The game will once again follow protagonist Ethan Winters, and will see longtime hero Chris Redfield in an antagonistic role. Biohazard proved to be one of the scariest entries in the Resident Evil franchise (with or without the 2020 reference), so it will be interesting to see if Village can raise the bar!

Fans can check out the easter egg for themselves in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you a fan of the Resident Evil franchise? Were you aware of this easter egg? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!