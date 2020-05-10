Resident Evil 8 Rumor Claims Chris Redfield Will Return, But You May Not Recognize Him

✖

Resident Evil 8 rumors have been percolating for a while. At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not officially announced or confirmed the alleged PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC horror game, but that hasn't stopped rumors and "leaks" about the title from flowing in. The last few months, it's been subject to almost as much scuttlebutt as any other confirmed or unconfirmed next-gen game. People are excited about a new mainline Resident Evil, and many of the details coming in are only getting players more excited.

For example, a recent rumor about the game claims it will be "the dark and most gruesome" Resident Evil game yet. The same rumor also suggests the cross-gen game will be revealed soon. That said, a new rumor, from the same source, also claims the previous rumors about Chris Redfield are true, as are the claims that the popular character is returning via a redesigned form.

The claim comes way of a prominent industry insider, Dusk Golem, who has proven reliable on multiple occasions, especially when the scoop pertains to Resident Evil.

Dusk Golem also seems to suggest Chris Redfield won't be the only classic character returning, however, for now, the industry insider doesn't want to say much about this topic, presumably because they don't want to spoil any upcoming reveals.

That all said, naturally, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if everything here is correct, it's subject to change. As you may know, things change all the time in game development. However, if the rumors are true that the game is releasing early next year, then it would be a little late to make a drastic change like cutting an entire character.

Resident Evil 8 is rumored to be in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. However, there are also some rumors suggesting it may be a PS5 exclusive. Whatever the case, all rumors agree it will release sometime next year.

For more news, rumors, and leaks on the upcoming survival-horror game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.