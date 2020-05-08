Resident Evil 8 Is "By Far The Darkest and Most Gruesome" Entry Yet

✖

Resident Evil 8 is rumored to be in development, and rumored to be releasing sometime next year via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, Capcom has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors, most of which come from reputable sources and industry insiders. And one of the biggest of these sources just revealed a tantalizing new tidbit about the game.

According to reliable industry insider, Dusk Golem, the upcoming new entry in the long-running and popular survival-horror series will be "by far the darkest and most gruesome Resident Evil yet." Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up, but the insider does suggest the game will be revealed soon, which makes sense if it's going to launch next year.

After Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 morphed Resident Evil more into an action-horror series, Resident Evil 7 brought it more back to its survival-horror roots. And it was also arguably the darkest and most gruesome entry to date, but it looks like it won't be holding onto this crown for much longer.

(Photo: Capcom)

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it's also subject to change. That said, not only is the source reliable, but this makes sense. Its obvious Capcom tried to make the series darker with Resident Evil 7, so you'd expect this trend to continue with Resident Evil 8. Further, this tease seemingly lines up with what previous rumors from different sources have said about the game, which will reportedly continue the first-person perspective controversially started by Resident Evil 7.

