Major and Divisive Resident Evil 8 Details Reportedly Revealed

A new report has surfaced that claims to have the rundown on Resident Evil 8, which is suspected to already be in development at Capcom for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. And if these details are accurate, then the next installment in the long-running and award-winning survival-horror series is going to cause some division within the Resident Evil community. The report comes way of Resident Evil specialists Biohazard Cast, who was contacted by an individual claiming to have information on the title. Now, of course, this information should be taken with a grain of salt or two, but the alleged source did have some interesting tidbits.

For one, it’s noted that the game will be in first-person, just like Resident Evil 7, which broke ground for the series by trading its third-person view for a more immersive first-person view. Meanwhile, keeping with Resident Evil 7, it’s noted that Ethan will return as a playable character. Further, Chris Redfield will be returning in some capacity, but it sounds like he won’t be a main character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The points continue:

Gameplay starts in a village that leads up to a castle.

Environments will be snow, rural, and mountains (possibly Europe).

Regular Zombies will return rather than the Molded ones from Resident Evil 7.

There’s a persistent shadow-like “female” enemy that will follow you around, but can’t be shot at.

There will also be wolf-like creatures that will attack players in certain areas.

The source continues, noting the game will actually not be called Resident Evil 8, but make use of something more clever. Meanwhile, it’s noted that the game was being tested as early as last year.

Again, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, Eurogamer has since backed up the specific claim that the game will take place in first-person.

In other recent and related news, another report about Resident Evil 8 was revealed this month, claiming that development has been rebooted and that it will not be releasing anytime soon. You can read more about this report right here. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should the next Resident Evil 8 be set in first or third-person?