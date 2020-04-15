Resident Evil 8 Will Reportedly Have Resident Evil 7’s Biggest and Most Controversial Features

According to multiple reports — including one from Gematsu — Resident Evil 8, rumored to be in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, will have some of Resident Evil 7’s biggest, and some of its most controversial features. For example, according to various claims about the game, it will make use of a first-person perspective, which is something Resident Evil 7 debuted to a divisive response.

As you may know, Resident Evil has traditionally been set in a third-person perspective, until Resident Evil 7 that is. While the latest entry in the long-running survival-horror series that debuted all the way back in 90s was one of the more popular and best-selling entries in the series, its first-person perspective caused division among its hardcore fans, especially when it first launched. That said, clearly Capcom favors the first-person perspective.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, reports and rumors about the game are also saying it will support virtual reality. Of course, like Resident Evil 7, it will be playable in the standard format, but it will presumably be playable, entirely, in VR.

This suggests a few things. For one, the game probably won’t be that long if it will be entirely playable in VR. Meanwhile, there’s a good chance Capcom will turn to Sony to help market the title. After all, Sony helped push Resident Evil 7 due to the fact that its VR version was exclusive to PlayStation VR.

Of course, all of these details should be taken with a grain of salt or two. For one, nothing here is official. Two, even if everything here is correct, it’s also subject to change. That said, all of this information does come from credible sources.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on Resident Evil 8, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the rumored title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you play Resident Evil 8 in VR if it supports the platform?