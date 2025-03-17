Resident Evil 9 Reportedly Making Major Changes From Previous Games (And It Will Be Revealed Soon)

According to a new report, Resident Evil 9 is making major changes from previous games — chiefly Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village — and it is going to be revealed soon. The new report comes the way of Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem, one of the premier sources when it comes to Resident Evil, and a fairly reliable source when it comes to specifically the Capcom series. Taking to social media platform X, the insider commented on the lack of Resident Evil news the past 18 month, noting it will make sense when Resident Evil 9 is finally revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The insider alleges that one of the reasons Resident Evil 9 is taking so long to reveal is because it is taking longer to make than normal because of how ambitious it is, and because of how much of a reinvention of the series it is as well.

More specifically, the Resident Evil insider claims the game is as much of a reinvention of the series as Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 7 were. And to this end, it’s not going to play like Resident Evil Village or Resident Evil 7 or any of the Resident Evil remakes. In other words, “it’s trying new things and very ambitious.”

This is obviously great news for Resident Evil fans, if true, and what is also great news is the Resident Evil insider claims Capcom will “almost definitely” reveal the game sometime this year.

“The thing I think people will realize when Resident Evil 9 is revealed is the reason this game is taking so long is because it’s like a big reinvention of the series, to the same level as Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 7,” claims the insider. “It’s not going to play just like Resident Evil [or] Resident Evil Village or the Remakes, it’s trying new things and [is] very ambitious. It will almost definitely be revealed this year, so just hold tight.”

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt as this is just a report about the game, not official information. Meanwhile, for more coverage on Resident Evil 9 — including all of the latest official RE9 news to all of the latest RE9 rumors and leaks — click here. Capcom hasn’t even announced the new Resident Evil game yet so it is unlikely it will comment on a report about it, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.