The Outlast Trials Is the Cheapest It’s Ever Been Just in Time for a Major Update

The Outlast Trials burst onto the horror gaming scene last year, to Very Positive reviews on Steam. Just yesterday, the horror game released a massive update, ushering in the start of a terrifying Season 4. A ton of new content has arrived in the game, giving fans an excuse to revisit it. But if you’re thinking of checking out The Outlast Trials, the timing is actually perfect for new players, too. Alongside this truly massive update, the game is also on sale for its best-ever price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Developer Red Barrels seeks to deliver “mind-numbing terror” with The Outlast Trials, which can be played solo or multiplayer. It is a first-person game that really immerses players in the psychological, survival horror genre. It has earned its Very Positive rating through three seasons packed with chilling content. And now, a new season of scares has arrived.

Season 4 of The Outlast Trials is called Project Diarchy. This seasonal update is packed full of new horrors for players to contend with. This includes a new Prime Asset, a new Shopping Mall Trial Environment, new challenges, and much more. Along with the new content, The Outlast Trials received several exciting bug fixes and optimizations to get the game ready for the influx of new and returning players. For a sense of what’s new and the general vibes you’re in for with The Outlast Trials, check out the Season 4 trailer below:

As the trailer reveals, this is a pretty massive update. The Rebirth system has been revamped and deepened, and the matchmaking system has been updated to let gamers join a game in progress. This, along with all of the new content, means that The Outlast Trials just got a whole lot better. The update is available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. And the discount is multi-platform, as well.

The Outlast Trials And Its DLC are Discounted on Multiple Platforms

Image courtesy of Red Barrels

To celebrate the launch of this latest major update, The Outlast Trials is on sale for an impressive discount. At 60% off, the game matches its lowest-ever price on Steam, making the game just $15.99 on Steam and the PlayStation Store. Unfortunately, Xbox gamers will still be paying full price for the game, at least this time around. The discount on Steam ends on July 21st, while the PlayStation store goes until July 31st. The Outlast Trials typically costs $39.99, so this is a pretty great deal for a beloved horror game.

If you already have the base game but want to add some sweet cosmetics, there’s good news there, too. Several DLC packs for The Outlast Trials are also on sale, with the Reagent Starter Pack, Extica Pack, and Unholy Night Pack all marked down 60%. The Sweet Release Pack, on the other hand, is 25% off. You can also snag a bundle featuring the game and several DLC for 36% off, as well. These discounts, like the overall sale price, are available on Steam and in the PlayStation store, but sadly not for Xbox gamers.

In all, now is the perfect time to jump into The Outlast Trials if you’ve been thinking about giving it a go.