Resident Evil Fans Are Thrilled to Return to Raccoon City and Resident Evil 3

This year saw the release of Resident Evil 2, a remake of the game that (arguably) put Capcom’s survival horror franchise on the map. During today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, the publisher officially revealed a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. The game’s existence was essentially leaked earlier this month, but fans actually got to see the game in action today, and some retailers are already taking pre-orders for the title. While the original game isn’t quite as well-regarded as Resident Evil 2, it still maintains a devout following, and a lot of fans already seem quite excited about the prospect of heading back to Raccoon City alongside Jill Valentine.

Originally released in 1999, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis actually takes place before (and during) the events of Resident Evil 2. In the game, Jill Valentine sees herself on the run through a devastated Raccoon City as the Umbrella Corporation’s newest creation, the Nemesis, attempts to track down members of the S.T.A.R.S. team. After surviving the events of the first Resident Evil, Jill and the other remaining members of the STARS team are the only ones that can identify Umbrella as the culprits behind the bio-terror attack.

In addition to the game’s single-player mode, Resident Evil 3 will also come packaged with Resident Evil: Resistance, the previously announced online, multiplayer game. In Resistance, four players must work together to solve classic style Resident Evil puzzles while a fifth player acts as the game’s evil mastermind, locking doors, sending in waves of zombies and more.

Resident Evil 3 will release on PlayStation 4 April 3, 2020.

Are you planning on checking out Resident Evil 3? What do you think about the game’s first trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about the new Resident Evil 3 remake coming next year!

Unlike S.T.A.R.S., some are happy to see Nemesis back.

I love how it looks like even Winnie the Pooh is excited for this game.

2020 really is shaping up to be a good year for gamers.

Some are worried what this says about Resistance…

Next, hopefully.

I thought HUNK was a different character.

Not everyone’s feeling it, though.

