Resident Evil Fans Are Thrilled to Return to Raccoon City and Resident Evil 3

This year saw the release of Resident Evil 2, a remake of the game that (arguably) put Capcom’s survival horror franchise on the map. During today’s PlayStation State of Play presentation, the publisher officially revealed a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. The game’s existence was essentially leaked earlier this month, but fans actually got to see the game in action today, and some retailers are already taking pre-orders for the title. While the original game isn’t quite as well-regarded as Resident Evil 2, it still maintains a devout following, and a lot of fans already seem quite excited about the prospect of heading back to Raccoon City alongside Jill Valentine.

Originally released in 1999, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis actually takes place before (and during) the events of Resident Evil 2. In the game, Jill Valentine sees herself on the run through a devastated Raccoon City as the Umbrella Corporation’s newest creation, the Nemesis, attempts to track down members of the S.T.A.R.S. team. After surviving the events of the first Resident Evil, Jill and the other remaining members of the STARS team are the only ones that can identify Umbrella as the culprits behind the bio-terror attack.

In addition to the game’s single-player mode, Resident Evil 3 will also come packaged with Resident Evil: Resistance, the previously announced online, multiplayer game. In Resistance, four players must work together to solve classic style Resident Evil puzzles while a fifth player acts as the game’s evil mastermind, locking doors, sending in waves of zombies and more.

Resident Evil 3 will release on PlayStation 4 April 3, 2020.

Unlike S.T.A.R.S., some are happy to see Nemesis back.

Resident Evil 3 remake is happening, the announcement and then the trailer made it sink in..my boy Nemesis is back! @CapcomUSA_ I f***ing love you! pic.twitter.com/VreaxPfy8O — Skywalker. (@TheRcgueLeader) December 10, 2019

I love how it looks like even Winnie the Pooh is excited for this game.

I am SO HYPE for the Resident Evil 3 Remake. — ally 🍯 (@grumpyrobins) December 10, 2019

2020 really is shaping up to be a good year for gamers.

Let it sink in that we’re getting these 4 in the span of 3 months



March 3rd 2020 Final Fantasy VII Remake

April 3rd 2020 Resident Evil 3 Remake

April 16th 2020 Cyberpunk 2077

May 29th 2020 Last Of Us 2



This is a year we are gonna be living in soon ppl 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/7yIno02to0 — BSK Resident Evil 3 (@BSKtheKing) December 10, 2019

Some are worried what this says about Resistance…

Anyone else find it weird that the resident evil 3 is the campaign for resistance. It’s like they knew resistance was trash so they lumped res 3 with with it 😂 — RoBo Rob GAMING! (@Roborob93) December 10, 2019

Next, hopefully.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is cool and all, but Code Veronica Remake when? — TheDekker (@JustDekker) December 10, 2019

I thought HUNK was a different character.

Carlos from resident evil 3 is mine yall can have leon — ♡ m ♡ (@vzepop_) December 10, 2019

Not everyone’s feeling it, though.