Resident Evil Report Reveals Next Two Remakes and When They Are Releasing

A new Resident Evil report reveals what the next two Resident Evil remakes are and when they could end up releasing. Back in 2019, Capcom undertook a new initiative of remaking Resident Evil games from yesteryear, starting with Resident Evil 2. Then in 2020, it followed this up with Resident Evil 3 Remake, which itself was followed up by Resident Evil 4 Remake in 2023. To date, the remake of Resident Evil 4 remains the latest Resident Evil remake, and according to the latest report this won’t change until 2027.

The new report comes the way of AestheticGamer, a prominent Resident Evil insider. According to the insider, a remake of Resident Evil 0 is set to be the first remake after Resident Evil 4 Remake and arrive sometime in 2027. And then this will be followed up by a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica in 2028.

For those unfamiliar with these installments, Resident Evil 0 was released in 2002 as a prequel to the first Resident Evil game. It notably began development as an N64 game, but ended up being a GameCube exclusive when it released. Upon release, it garnered an 83 on Metacritic.

As for Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, it is the fourth installment in the series and set right after the events of Resident Evil 2, alongside Resident Evil 3. It was released in 2000, as a Sega Dreamcast exclusive at first. Upon release, it garnered a 94 on Metacritic.

As for the rest of the report, there is none. This is all that is mentioned about the pair of the remakes. That said, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past, they have also been off the mark in the past as well. Further, even if this information is accurate it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not addressed this new report nor the speculation it has created. There are a few reasons we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

