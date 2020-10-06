Resident Evil Fans Hopeful for Movie Reboot After Cast Announcement

A new Resident Evil movie reboot has been announced alongside news of a stacked cast that’s got many fans hopeful for the revival of the franchise. Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough have all been cast in the film that’ll be written and directed by Johannes Roberts. It’ll feature the classic characters like Chris and Claire Redfield and others such as Leon S. Kennedy and is said to take after the video games more by returning to the franchise’s origins in Raccoon City.

Scoledario will play Claire Redfield, Amell will play Chris Redfield, John-Kamen will play Jill Valentine, Hopper will play Albert Wesker, Jogia will play Leon S. Kennedy, and McDonough will play William Birkin. All those Resident Evil names will be familiar to those who’ve frequented Raccoon City through the franchise’s many games and other projects, but even if you don’t know them, the talent filling comprising the cast of the film is stacked enough to have plenty of recognizable names to get excited about.

Past Resident Evil movies starring Milla Jovovich from Constantin Films, the film company that’s also behind this new project, were enjoyable to many, but they didn’t match the horror-driven tone felt in the games. Between the cast announcement and the comments from Roberts about wanting to create a feeling felt in the first two games, people are hopeful for this new Resident Evil project.

Trailers and more information about the movie that’s supposed to release some time next year will show if those hopes are warranted or not and how the cast will mesh together, but in the meantime, you can check out some of the first reactions to the casting and reboot announcement below. Be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments if there’s someone in the cast list that stood out or if you’re not sold on the reboot project yet.