Resident Evil Fans Hopeful for Movie Reboot After Cast Announcement
A new Resident Evil movie reboot has been announced alongside news of a stacked cast that’s got many fans hopeful for the revival of the franchise. Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough have all been cast in the film that’ll be written and directed by Johannes Roberts. It’ll feature the classic characters like Chris and Claire Redfield and others such as Leon S. Kennedy and is said to take after the video games more by returning to the franchise’s origins in Raccoon City.
Scoledario will play Claire Redfield, Amell will play Chris Redfield, John-Kamen will play Jill Valentine, Hopper will play Albert Wesker, Jogia will play Leon S. Kennedy, and McDonough will play William Birkin. All those Resident Evil names will be familiar to those who’ve frequented Raccoon City through the franchise’s many games and other projects, but even if you don’t know them, the talent filling comprising the cast of the film is stacked enough to have plenty of recognizable names to get excited about.
Past Resident Evil movies starring Milla Jovovich from Constantin Films, the film company that’s also behind this new project, were enjoyable to many, but they didn’t match the horror-driven tone felt in the games. Between the cast announcement and the comments from Roberts about wanting to create a feeling felt in the first two games, people are hopeful for this new Resident Evil project.
Trailers and more information about the movie that’s supposed to release some time next year will show if those hopes are warranted or not and how the cast will mesh together, but in the meantime, you can check out some of the first reactions to the casting and reboot announcement below. Be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments if there’s someone in the cast list that stood out or if you’re not sold on the reboot project yet.
Loving the Cast
LOVING this #ResidentEvil reboot cast! Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough as William Birkin pic.twitter.com/oS3R292rzt— Count Dracu-Ry 🧛🏽 (@SourceRyan) October 6, 2020
Convinced to Check It Out
Never been a big Resident Evil fan, but the cast is promising! I'll be sure to check it out! https://t.co/ux5R2aYAtG— Venom Gaming #BlackLivesMatter (@HeroOfTheWild19) October 6, 2020
Looking Good So Far
👀👀 Faithful ties to the game I hope? The cast looks decent so far. Looks like we will be seeing the main characters from the first two Resident Evil games so I wonder if they will be doing a story combining the first two games. https://t.co/ooSqkwgK2H— Javier (@Javier_1814) October 6, 2020
Great Cast
The Resident Evil Reboot cast is great! pic.twitter.com/A6IoJO8FA7— Landon O'Leary #AssociateProducer (@LandonOLeary) October 6, 2020
Not Convinced Yet
Looking at the cast and director behind the RESIDENT EVIL reboot pic.twitter.com/LssGwOnlEu— Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) October 6, 2020
Needed Changes
No more outrage about racial changes please. Resident Evil is whiter than snow, they needed to do that for a movie cast, it's a different version, an adaptation, let's move on, PLEASE.— Dani R.H. || Commissions Open (@Drohid) October 6, 2020
Small Hopes
I can't believe I actually like a Resident Evil cast announcement, small hopes until the trailer https://t.co/oQv0GnEzyx— euan (@EuanMcA) October 6, 2020
Not Everyone Is Sold
Wack cast, weak director, please stop making resident evil movies I’m begging you pic.twitter.com/LBKLwX6kN3— Nate Trevelyan 🎃👻 (@TrevelyanFilms) October 6, 2020
Solid Idea
The cast and idea for the new Resident Evil movie seems solid. Curious about combining 1 and 2 but I don't see anything wrong with it on the surface as long as the execution works.— Steven Bell (@alchemypotato) October 6, 2020
We Have Won
honestly obsessed with this cast omfg RESIDENT EVIL NATION WE WON pic.twitter.com/VWvxfo5Kvz https://t.co/Dd0OBoXrjQ— kyle (@1800shyboy) October 6, 2020