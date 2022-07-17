Netflix's Resident Evil Is Getting Destroyed by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Even though it has done moderately well with critics, it looks like Netflix's new Resident Evil series isn't finding the same success with general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, saying that viewers simply don't like the show might be a bit of an understatement. Based on the early responses to the new live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil, it might be one of the lowest-reviewed shows that Netflix has released in quite some time.

As of this writing, Resident Evil has been on Netflix for only three days in total. Despite this, the show is already getting obliterated by audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, the show boasts a horrid 22% aggregate score, which puts it in a percentile that is rarely seen. By comparison, the responses from critics left the show with a 53% score. In a general sense, it's incredibly rare for audience scores to be drastically lower than that from critics.

So what's the reason for this low score? Well, Resident Evil could very well be getting review bombed by people who aren't happy with the direction that this series took. After all, the Netflix show opted to go down a much different path with this TV adaptation compared to the main story seen in the video games, which could have upset longtime fans.

Despite this, the level to which Resident Evil is currently getting dragged by viewers is not good whatsoever. Assuming that this audience score holds moving forward, it would put Resident Evil in a class of some of the worst-reviewed shows ever on Netflix.

Of course, it's worth stressing once again that we're still very early after the release of Resident Evil. As more people begin to watch the series, this audience score on Rotten Tomatoes could begin to move up over time. For now, though, it seems like a number of fans are quite put off by the series, which doesn't bode well for Netflix moving forward.

