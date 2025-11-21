Resident Evil Requiem Dev Confirms Popular Fan Theory

Ahead of its release in early 2026, one developer behind Resident Evil Requiem has confirmed some popular fan theories tied to the project. Since its announcement earlier this year, Capcom has only shown off Resident Evil newcomer Grace Ashcroft as the game’s primary character. However, many fans have assumed that other Resident Evil characters, particularly that of Leon Kennedy, will appear in Requiem. Now, we know that some familiar faces from Resident Evil’s history will be showing up, but whether or not it’s Leon specifically remains to be seen.

In an interview with Well Played, Resident Evil Requiem producer Masato Kumazawa said that other characters from the franchise’s history will be appearing in the game. Despite this, Kumazawa stressed that fans shouldn’t “over-expect” who these characters might be. This implies that Grace will still very much be the main protagonist of Requiem even if other characters happen to appear at certain times in the story.

“I would say that yes, there are going to be some characters from the past series to come in, but don’t over-expect or hype it,” Kumazawa said. “We can’t promise you anything about that, but the only thing I can say is that there will be characters that have been involved in the Raccoon City incident involved in the game.”

Based on Kumazawa’s wording, it seems like Requiem could end up being quite similar to Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. While those games primarily revolved around series newcomer Ethan Winters, longtime Resident Evil character Chris Redfield also showed up in each game. In Village, Redfield also ended up being a playable character for a brief sequence.

If Resident Evil Requiem is poised to bring back characters tied directly to Raccoon City, this means that Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Claire Redfield are the most likely to appear. These three protagonists were most associated with Raccoon City for their roles in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Then again, there are plenty of other characters that appeared within the destroyed city in spin-offs like Resident Evil Outbreak. For now, questions about these returning characters will continue to circle, but at least we don’t have to wait much longer to get some answers.

Resident Evil Requiem will release next year on February 27th and will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

