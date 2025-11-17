Capcom Addresses Resident Evil Requiem Leon Photo

Resident Evil Requiem is barreling toward its February 2026 release date, and excitement is reaching an all-time high. Because of the series’ legacy and Capcom’s cryptic nature, fans have been combing through trailers, analyzing screenshots, and debating every rumor circulating online. Naturally, one of the biggest rumors and leaks is the possibility of fan-favorite character Leon S. Kennedy appearing, as the game is returning to Raccoon City. Ahead of launch, Stevivor sat down with producer Masato Kumazawa to shed light on the sequel’s direction, fan theories, and how the game fits into the series’ legacy, including Leon’s role.

One of the biggest questions has involved the possible return of Leon S. Kennedy, a character who remains one of Capcom’s most iconic leads. While the internet has been abuzz with Leon’s inclusion in Requiem, Kumazawa has shot down these rumors once and for all.

“Please, unless it’s officially released by Capcom, we can’t give you any confirmation,” he clarified. “These are all fake news,” he said regarding the alleged image of Leon wearing an eyepatch.

Unless Capcom is deliberately misleading fans, it appears Leon will not be present in Resident Evil Requiem. But the interview did touch on the series’ newest protagonist, Grace Ashcroft. Kumazawa specified she was chosen due to her vulnerability, bringing more fear to the franchise than if someone like Claire Redfield or Rebecca Chambers had been chosen. As Grace is more easily frightened, players will feel that same fear through her perspective.

Another big point of discussion was Requiem’s approach to camera perspective. Players will have the option to use first-person or third-person in Resident Evil Requiem. This continues the trend that was started in Resident Evil Village, appealing to fans of both. Each offers different experiences, with third-person allowing players to connect with the character’s emotions and see Grace’s face, while first-person offers greater and more terrifying immersion.

image courtesy of capcom

Resident Evil Requiem has many tie-ins to the franchise outside of a return to Raccoon City. Grace is the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft from Resident Evil Outbreak. However, Kumazawa stated that prior knowledge would not be necessary, and players can go into Resident Evil Requiem without having played the title.

The saddest part of this interview is the confirmation that there will be no demo for Resident Evil Requiem. While RE7’s Beginning Hour demo helped redefine how Capcom rolled out new entries, Kumazawa stated that there are no plans for a demo on the series’ upcoming game. Instead, development is focused entirely on ensuring the final product meets expectations.

Rumors regarding long-running series like Resident Evil are unavoidable. As seen with the rumors surrounding Leon, fans will always wonder about previous characters showing up in new games. The Witcher 4 is another example, as though the series has shifted to Ciri for its lead, fans are eagerly hoping to see Geralt in the game. Resident Evil Requiem is just another example of a passionate fan base hoping to see favorite characters appear.

