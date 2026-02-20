Capcom Responds to Resident Evil Requiem Leaks

Capcom has released an official statement responding to recent leaks of Resident Evil Requiem. Earlier this week, new footage and story details of the latest Resident Evil game began circling online after physical copies of the game fell into the hands of some fans early. Naturally, many who haven’t yet played Requiem have been trying to navigate the internet without getting spoiled, which has become a bit of a difficult task. Now, in the wake of these leaks becoming so prevalent, Capcom has issued a response to the situation.

In a message posted to social media, Capcom acknowledged that legitimate leaks of Resident Evil Requiem are all over the internet. The developer encouraged the Resident Evil fanbase not to share these leaks and said that it would continue to try to take them down where possible. Other than this, it merely reiterated that Requiem will be launching very soon, which means that fans won’t have to avoid these spoilers much longer.

“Please don’t post or share pre-release leaks and spoilers for Resident Evil Requiem,” Capcom asked fans. “We really want everyone to enjoy the game’s story and experience as much as possible. Our legal department will continue to issue takedowns and deletion notices for leaks in order to preserve your day-one experience. It’s not long now until the game is out, so we look forward to seeing all your reactions after release!”

While this ordeal might be a difficult one for those who are trying to go in blind on Resident Evil Requiem, situations like this have become pretty common over the years. With games being shipped to various retailers around the globe in advance of their launch, this results in physical copies of titles falling into the hands of some players early. Naturally, this results in spoilers and other gameplay details hitting the internet in advance, which is something that publishers can’t do much about. This process will surely continue to play out again in the months to come, but this time around, it just happens to be tied to Resident Evil Requiem.

Resident Evil Requiem will release one week from today on February 27th. Upon its arrival, the game will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

