Resident Evil Requiem Update Has Some Good News for Horror Fans

A new, small update out of Capcom about Resident Evil Requiem is good news for horror fans looking forward to one of the biggest releases of 2026. Right now, the new Resident Evil game, aka Resident Evil 9, is scheduled to release on February 27, 2026. There have been some concerns that it could be delayed, though. To this end, the last mainline game, Resident Evil Village, received five trailers before release. RE9 has only received two so far, and there’s not a ton of time to cram in three more, presuming Capcom would follow a similar marketing strategy. That said, a new update seemingly shuts down any concerns of a delay.

Over on social media platform X, Capcom has announced, via the series’ official account, that pre-orders are set to open on October 29. What does this have to do with a delay? Well, if Capcom is locking in a pre-order date, it signals that it is supremely confident in the Resident Evil Requiem release date. To this end, if it was anticipating a delay, or even thought a delay was on the table, it probably wouldn’t be starting a pre-order campaign. There are examples where pre-orders are launched, and then the game is delayed, but this typically happens when pre-orders go live way before the release date of the game, aka go live too soon.

Pre-Order Incentives

Right now, no pre-order incentives have been revealed by Capcom, but there will almost certainly be something to entice Resident Evil fans into dropping cash on the game in advance. What there is word of is “a video celebrating the Resident Evil franchise” that will be released at the same time. Apparently, it will not include any new Resident Evil Requiem gameplay, though, but if the reports are true of a PS4 version being in the works, this will presumably be revealed alongside pre-orders.

Trailer #3

There’s no word on when the next trailer will drop, but Capcom has an extensive history of showing up at The Game Awards with reveals, announcements, and trailers. Given the show’s proximity to the game’s release date, a new trailer for Resident Evil Requiem will almost certainly be shared at The Game Awards, which is set to go down on December 11. A trailer could be revealed before this, if we are anticipating four or five trailers before the game’s release. There aren’t any noteworthy events between now and The Game Awards, though, so it would have to be a random drop.

