Every Video Game Franchise Returning With a New Game in 2026

There are so many new games coming out these days that it can be hard to keep track. Even for major franchises, it can be hard to break through the noise and keep your next game on people’s radars. But even with exciting new IPs emerging, beloved franchises continue to be one of the cornerstones of the gaming world. Fans love to see a new entry in a beloved world, whether it’s Pokemon or Elder Scrolls or something else entirely.

We saw some great new entries in beloved franchises, along with a ton of remasters, in 2025. But as the year winds down, many gamers are looking ahead to what we can expect in 2026. And next year includes some confirmed new games in major franchises, along with a few heavily hinted rumors. Here’s every franchise that’s getting a new game in 2026, so far.

Confirmed Franchises With New Installments in 2026

The following franchises have officially announced a new entry for 2026. Some have confirmed release dates, while others are still working with a vague 2026 release window. Release dates and platforms, if known, are included below.

007 – 007 First Light arrives on March 27th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintend Switch 2, and PC.

– 007 First Light arrives on March 27th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintend Switch 2, and PC. A Plague Tale – Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy has a 2026 release window for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

– Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy has a 2026 release window for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Code Vein – Code Vein 2 arrives January 30th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

– Code Vein 2 arrives January 30th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Dragonrampa – Dragonrampa 2×2 is a new version of Dragonrampa 2 with additional context, expected in 2026. It will release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

– Dragonrampa 2×2 is a new version of Dragonrampa 2 with additional context, expected in 2026. It will release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC. Dragon Quest – Dragon Quest VII Reimagined remaster arrives February 5th for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In addition, Dragon Quest Smash/Grow mobile spinoff will release sometime in 2026.

– Dragon Quest VII Reimagined remaster arrives February 5th for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In addition, Dragon Quest Smash/Grow mobile spinoff will release sometime in 2026. Dynasty Warriors – Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered releases on March 19th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

– Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered releases on March 19th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC. Enter the Gungeon – Enter the Gungeon 2 has been announced for 2026for Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

– Enter the Gungeon 2 has been announced for 2026for Nintendo Switch 2 and PC. Fable – The new Fable missed its 2025 release window and is now expected in 2026 for Xbox SeriesX|S and PC.

– The new Fable missed its 2025 release window and is now expected in 2026 for Xbox SeriesX|S and PC. Fatal Frame – Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly remake expected in early 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

– Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly remake expected in early 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Fire Emblem – Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is expected in 2026 for Switch 2.

– Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is expected in 2026 for Switch 2. Forza – Forza Horizon 6 is slated for a 2026 release window for Xbox Series X|S and PC, with PS5 planned down the road.

– Forza Horizon 6 is slated for a 2026 release window for Xbox Series X|S and PC, with PS5 planned down the road. Game of Thrones – RTS title Game of Thrones: War for Westeros has a 2026 release window for PC.

– RTS title Game of Thrones: War for Westeros has a 2026 release window for PC. Gears of War – Gears of War: E-Day is expected in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

– Gears of War: E-Day is expected in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Grand Theft Auto – Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out May 26th, probably for real this time, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is not yet confirmed for PC.

– Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out May 26th, probably for real this time, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is not yet confirmed for PC. Halloween – Halloween releases on September 8th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

– Halloween releases on September 8th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. LEGO Batman – LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is planned for 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

– LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is planned for 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Lords of the Fallen: Lords of the Fallen 2 will release in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Lords of the Fallen 2 will release in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Mario Tennis – Mario Tennis Fever releases on February 12th for Nintendo Switch 2.

– Mario Tennis Fever releases on February 12th for Nintendo Switch 2. Marvel – We can expect several new Marvel titles in 2026, including Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC), Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls (PS5, PC), and Marvel’s Wolverine (PC).

– We can expect several new Marvel titles in 2026, including Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC), Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls (PS5, PC), and Marvel’s Wolverine (PC). Monster Hunter Stories – Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is set for March 13th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

– Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is set for March 13th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Mortal Shell – Mortal Shell 2 is slated for 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

– Mortal Shell 2 is slated for 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Nioh – Nioh 3 arrives February 6th for PS5 and PC.

– Nioh 3 arrives February 6th for PS5 and PC. Onimusha – Onimusha: Way of the Sword will release in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

– Onimusha: Way of the Sword will release in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Outward – Outward 2 will arrive in summer 2026 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Outward 2 will arrive in summer 2026 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Prince of Persia – Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is expected in 2026 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

– Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is expected in 2026 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Planet of Lana – Sequel Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf is scheduled for 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

– Sequel Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf is scheduled for 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Pokemon – Pokemon Pokopia spin-off game is set to arrive in 2026 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

– Pokemon Pokopia spin-off game is set to arrive in 2026 for the Nintendo Switch 2. Resident Evil – Resident Evil Requiem comes out on February 12th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

– Resident Evil Requiem comes out on February 12th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Scott Pilgrim – Scott Pilgrim EX will release in 2026 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

– Scott Pilgrim EX will release in 2026 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Shadowman – Following delays, Shadowman: Darque Legacy is now expected in Q2 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

– Following delays, Shadowman: Darque Legacy is now expected in Q2 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Slay the Spire – Roguelike sequel Slay the Spire 2 will hit Early Access in 2026 for PC.

– Roguelike sequel Slay the Spire 2 will hit Early Access in 2026 for PC. Star Wars – Star Wars Zero Company has a 2026 release window for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

– Star Wars Zero Company has a 2026 release window for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Subnautica – Subnautica 2 will arrive in Early Access in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

– Subnautica 2 will arrive in Early Access in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Sudden Strike – New installment Sudden Strike 5 is expected on PC sometime in 2026.

New installment Sudden Strike 5 is expected on PC sometime in 2026. Super Meat Boy – Super Meat Boy 3D arrives in Spring 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

– Super Meat Boy 3D arrives in Spring 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Seven Deadly Sins – The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins will release for PS5, PC, and mobile platforms on January 28th.

– The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins will release for PS5, PC, and mobile platforms on January 28th. Tomodachi Life – Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will release in 2026 for the Nintendo Switch.

– Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will release in 2026 for the Nintendo Switch. Trails Beyond – The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon was originally slated for 2025, but has been delayed to January 15th, 2026. It will release for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

– The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon was originally slated for 2025, but has been delayed to January 15th, 2026. It will release for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC. Tropico – Tropico 7 is slated for sometime in 2026 for PC.

– Tropico 7 is slated for sometime in 2026 for PC. WWE – WWE 2K26 is expected to arrive in March 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

– WWE 2K26 is expected to arrive in March 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Yakuza – Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties releases on February 11th for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

– Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties releases on February 11th for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Yoshi – Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will arrive in Spring 2026 for Nintendod Switch 2.

Franchises Rumored or Expected to Get New Installments in 2026

These franchises haven’t yet officially confirmed their next installments. However, there are multiple rumors or leaks suggesting that they will get new games in 2026.

Elder Scrolls – Many rumors and reports point to a 2026 release window for Elder Scrolls 6. This isn’t confirmed, and some evidence suggests it may be 2027 at the earliest. But a Skyrim fan can dream.

– Many rumors and reports point to a 2026 release window for Elder Scrolls 6. This isn’t confirmed, and some evidence suggests it may be 2027 at the earliest. But a Skyrim fan can dream. Halo – A remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is rumored for the franchise’s 25th anniversary in 2026. This has not yet been confirmed.

– A remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is rumored for the franchise’s 25th anniversary in 2026. This has not yet been confirmed. Pokemon – The Pokemon Company hasn’t yet shared anything about Gen 10. But with the main series skipping a year and 2026 marking the franchise’s 30th anniversary, it’s all but confirmed that we’re getting the next Pokemon game in 2026.

It’s likely that more franchises will announce new titles as we approach 2026. In particular, The Game Awards will almost surely bring some new reveals. But for now, these are the 2026 game releases we know will bring new installments or remakes to beloved franchises.

What games are you most excited to see in 2026?