Resident Evil 9 Will Reportedly Be the End of an Era for This Major Character

The 9th main installment in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Requiem, was revealed earlier this year. Soon, gamers will get a more in-depth look at the new game thanks to a trailer slated for August 19th during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live. Until then, what we officially know about the next Resident Evil game is fairly limited. But leaks have started to emerge, giving potential insight into everything from combat changes to the fate of a series mainstay.

Many fans were surprised when the initial Resident Evil Requiem reveal trailer did not include fan favorite character, Leon. Instead, the game’s protagonist will be FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft. Leon has appeared in several Resident Evil games, and the fact that Requiem is set in Raccoon City make his appearance feel inevitable. However, Capcom has yet to officially confirm that Leon will appear in Resident Evil 9 at all.

Image courtesy of capcom

Leon has been a key feature in many Resident Evil leaks so far, with fans fixated on learning his fate. Now, fairly reliable Resident Evil leaker Dusk Golem has potential bad news for Leon fans.

Resident Evil Requiem May Be Leon’s Last Appearance

Dusk Golem has been sharing a ton of intel about the new Resident Evil game lately. Earlier this week, the leaker revealed details about Leon S. Kennedy’s role in the game. Specifically, Dusk Golem claims that Leon will indeed return as a playable character alongside the main protagonist, Grace Ashcroft. The poster also suggests that there will be changes to Leon’s combat style compared with previous games.

However, a detail that’s easy to miss amongst all the leaks are that this game may well be the last for the story of Raccoon City. More specficially, Dusk Golem claims that Resident Evil Requiem will be “Leon’s last major role in the timeline.”

Dusk Golem: Resident Evil Requiem is Leon's last major role in the timeline; Media Embargo lifts on August 20th; The game will be shown at Tokyo Game Show; Both Leon & Grace play big roles via /r/GamingLeaksAndRumours https://t.co/iPxFLXkP42 — r/gamingleaksandrumours (@rgamingleaks) August 12, 2025

From the sounds of it, Requiem will wrap up Leon’s story. Or at least, most of it. “Last major role” doesn’t necessarily mean fans will never see Leon S. Kennedy in another Resident Evil game. But it does suggest the franchise might be moving away from him as a central protagonist. Introducing the new character of Grace Ashcroft in this game could signal that she’s meant to be a new recurring protagonist going forward. Or, it’s possible that leaving Raccoon City behind will take the franchise to an entirely new story.

At any rate, it sounds like Leon will be a key part of the story in Resident Evil 9, but possibly for the last time. We might get confirmation of his role with the upcoming Gamescom trailer on August 19th, along with other official details about the upcoming Resident Evil game. For now, these leaks should be taken as speculation only, since Leon’s role in the game has not been confirmed by Capcom. Dusk Golem has a decent track record with the franchise, but there’s always a chance that intel like this is inaccurate.

Resident Evil Requiem is set to release on February 27th, 2026 for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is the 9th main installment in the Resident Evil franchise.