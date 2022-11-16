Resident Evil Re:Verse Gets First Major Update, Adds More Resident Evil Village Content

Capcom's new Resident Evil multiplayer project Resident Evil Re:Verse has already gotten its first major update this week, an update which consists of two main components: a new character to play as and another map to play on. This same update also includes a couple of DLC options for people who want to customize their looks, but they're paid DLCs, and as such, aren't quite as appealing as the new playable content that's been added for free.

This update smartly added content from the Resident Evil game freshest on players' minds: Resident Evil Village. Parts of that game were already present in Re:Verse, and now, people can plays as the game-appropriate characters on the newest "Village" map.

"This desolate village serves as the setting for Resident Evil Village. The field is centered around the Maiden of War statue located in the village square, and features multiple wide-open areas as well as those with plenty of cover," a preview of the new Resident Evil Village map explained.

In addition to the new map, the same update added a Chris Redfield teammate in the form of the character "Tundra." That's probably not nearly the most recognizable of character possibilities that players could've gotten, but a new character's a new character.

"A member of the elite Hound Wolf Squad led by Chris Redfield, Tundra is joining the fight as a playable character! This poison and virus specialist is a highly technical character, who bewilders her opponents before unleashing a devastating attack."

If you are keen on the DLC that's been added, Capcom said the Chris Skin: Gun Show from Resident Evil 5 and the Jill Skin: Battle Suit skin from the same game are now available alongside a premium pass option that includes a chance at additional rewards.

Resident Evil Re:Verse's road to launch has been a long one given that the game was originally supposed to release as a multiplayer add-on for Resident Evil Village, but now that it's finally out, players can hopefully look forward to getting more content updates like this one to rope in content from across the Resident Evil spectrum.