Resident Evil Village Reveals Performance Specs for All Platforms

Resident Evil Village is a cross-generation video game meaning that it's going to be releasing on even more platforms than normal. With that in mind, the game's quality is going to vary quite a bit depending on the platform that you're playing it on. Fortunately, Capcom has now given us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming survival-horror game no matter where you might be experiencing it.

Listed on the official Resident Evil website, Capcom has now revealed all of the performance specs for every iteration of Resident Evil Village. Whether you're playing on a next-gen console in the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, or even might be playing on an original 2013 model of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Capcom has now detailed how the game will run for every console.

Here's the full breakdown:

PS5 - 4K/60 fps and HDR on standard, 4K/45 fps and HDR with ray-tracing enabled

Xbox Series X - 4K/60 fps and HDR on standard, 4K/45 fps and HDR with ray-tracing enabled

Xbox Series S - 1400p/45 fps and HDR on standard, 1400p/30 fps with ray-tracing enabled

PS4 - 900p/45 fps

PS4 Pro - 1080p/60 fps, or 4K/30 fps with HDR

Xbox One - 900p/30 fps

Xbox One X - 1080p/60 fps, or 4K/30 fps with HDR

PC - Varies depending on your specs

Google Stadia - 4K/60 fps (upscaled with dynamic resolution)

As you can see, the next-gen iterations of Resident Evil Village are going to be the best of the bunch, for obvious reasons. Even when running at their highest settings, Capcom has found a way for the game to maintain a frame rate of 45 with ray-tracing turned on. For a lot of other games, ray-tracing being toggled on typically causes the frame rate to dive by half. All in all, it's impressive what Capcom has been able to do with the game across all platforms.

If you can't wait to get your hands on Resident Evil Village for yourself, we don't have a lot longer left until release. The game is poised to arrive on all of the aforementioned platforms next month on May 7.

What platform are you planning to play Resident Evil Village on for yourself? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your own response.