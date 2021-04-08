Resident Evil Village Second Demo Leaks on PSN

✖

Capcom has not yet confirmed a release date for its second Resident Evil Village demo, but it seems that related files have now been uploaded to PSN. According to MP1st, four new region-specific SKUs have been uploaded to PSN's backend, for the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Asia. All of these SKUs are titled "Resident Evil Village Gameplay Demo," with the exception of Japan, where it retains the region's "Biohazard" branding. According to these files, the demo is about 10GB in size. Control options have also been discovered, which appear to confirm a remote play option on the PlayStation Vita, as well!

Now that these files have been uploaded to PSN, it seems like just a matter of time before Capcom reveals a release date for the demo. Resident Evil Village is just about a month away, so the publisher will likely want to make the demo available soon to build excitement. There's no word yet on how long the demo will be, or if save data will be transferable to the full version, but fans can expect to learn more any day now.

This marks the second demo that has been released for the game. The "Maiden" demo is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 5, and focuses primarily on the graphics. The second demo, however, seems to place a stronger emphasis on the gameplay. The second demo will also be available on all platforms the game has been announced for.

Resident Evil Village seems to be generating a lot of excitement, at the moment! The game is releasing during the 25th anniversary of the series, and the new entry looks compelling to say the least! The new game is a direct follow-up to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Once again, the game will put players in the role of Ethan Winters, as he explores a new mystery involving longtime protagonist Chris Redfield, and the new villain Lady Dimitrescu. The latter character has become a massive hit with fans online, and has been used by Capcom to market the game.

Resident Evil Village will release May 7th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for the new Resident Evil Village demo? Are you still on the fence about the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!