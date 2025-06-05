5 Resident Evil Characters We Need More Of

The Resident Evil series is one of the longest-running in gaming. It’s filled with memorable characters and moments, but developer Capcom tends to focus on a few of the most popular characters. While I love seeing what Chris Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy are up to, there are several more minor players who deserve another chance in the spotlight. Capcom doesn’t have to make them the main playable character in Resident Evil 9 or a future game, but it would be nice for the developers to share the love. Here are five Resident Evil characters I want to see more of.

5) Jake Muller

Jake Muller’s only real role in the ongoing Resident Evil timeline is RE6, where he was one of the many playable characters. Many players found him unlikeable, but that was kind of the point. He’s a rough-around-the-edges mercenary who only cares about himself until the events of RE6. As the son of Albert Wesker, there’s plenty for Capcom to explore. Plus, depending on the direction RE9 takes, we could see him and Rose Winters team up to use their superpowers to take on Umbrella.

4) Carlos Oliveira

Like Jake, Carlos has only really featured in one game: Resident Evil 3. He’s the secondary protagonist alongside Jill Valentine and has one of the most powerful shoulder tackles in video games. I’d love to put RE0‘s Billy Cohen in this spot as the mysterious hunk (not HUNK) that we haven’t seen much of, but Capcom seems to have zero interest in revisiting RE0. Hopefully, that changes, but for now, I think our best chance to get one of these guys back in the mix is Carlos.

3) Sherry Birkin

Jake and Sherry formed a great duo in Resident Evil 6, but that’s not why I want her back in the Resident Evil fold. Remember, this is a character who survived the Racoon City Incident as an elementary school student and later became a high-ranking government agent with intense field experience. She has grown up in this world more than nearly anyone in the series, and I’d love to see what she’s up to in the modern day. Capcom doesn’t necessarily have to bring Jake and Sherry back together, but it’d be a lot cooler if they did.

2) Josh Stone

When Josh Stone popped up in Resident Evil 5, it seemed like a given that he would die by the end. You don’t often see characters piloting a helicopter in RE and living, after all. However, Stone beat the odds and was popular enough to come back for DLC content.

He’s also one of the most wrestling-coded characters in Resident Evil lore. His melee moveset in RE5 includes an elbow drop and a suplex that results in an instant kill. Capcom probably isn’t bringing back all the wild moves we saw in the fifth game, but surely they’d pay homage and let Josh suplex a zombie for old time’s sake. It’s worth bringing him back just for that.

1) Rebecca Chambers

As of Resident Evil Village, only four characters from the original S.T.A.R.S. unit are still alive. Chris Redfield has featured in most RE games since the original, and Jill Valentine has had her fair share of appearances (though I’ll always take more Jill). On the other hand, Barry Burton and Rebecca Valentine have consistently been put on the back burner.

Barry is much more understandable. He’s a family man who isn’t as involved with the BSAA. His only starring role is Resident Evil: Revelations 2, where his main motivation is rescuing his daughter, Moira, and Claire Redfield from a mysterious island.

Leaving Rebecca out is a much stranger choice. Sure, the former child prodigy isn’t as battle-hardened as Chris or Leon, but Capcom could easily use her as a secondary character. In fact, we see them do this in the animated film franchise all the time. For whatever reason, the developers have decided to leave Rebecca out of the mix since Resident Evil 0.

That’s a shame. She’s a great character and the de facto star of the SD Perry novelizations from the late ’90s/early ’00s. Hopefully, Capcom brings her back for a future entry, even if she’s not a main playable character again.