Resident Evil 9 Announced (& The Trailer Reveals A New Protagonist)

Resident Evil 9 is real and it’ll bring players back to a Raccoon City in a prominent role. The Resident Evil franchise has come along way since it began as a very intimate survival horror game in the 90s. The last two games have been incredibly atmospheric first-person horror games, but with very different feels. Resident Evil 7 served as a soft-reboot of sorts, having minimal connections to the larger Resident Evil universe before adding in a cameo from Chris Redfield at the end of the game. It was much more survival horror focused and clearly pulled from games like Outlast and PT for its scares.

Resident Evil 8, on the other hand, had a lot more action in it. It still managed to balance the horror, even going as far as adding other threats like vampires and werewolves. Although Resident Evil is historically known as a zombie series, these two games strayed away from the zombie stuff quite a lot. Rumors of Resident Evil 9 have been circulating for years and it’s finally being revealed by Capcom.

Resident Evil 9 is real and it’s coming in 2026 under the title of Resident Evil Requiem. The new game was just revealed at the PlayStation State of Play and debunks rumors that players will once again play as Leon Kennedy. The last time Leon was a playable character (outside of any remakes) was in Resident Evil 6, which was well over a decade ago. Although Ethan Winters was the protagonist of the last two games, he met a tragic fate at the end of Resident Evil 8. Chris Redfield was also playable in both games, both in DLC and the main story for Village. However, this time, we play as what appears to be Alyssa Ashcroft’s daughter, Grace.

It’s rumored that Resident Evil 9 will conclude this trilogy of games and potentially even end the numbered entries of the franchise. It’s unclear what’s next for Resident Evil beyond more remakes, but it seems like Resident Evil 9 will likely be a massive hit and give fans the survival horror game they’ve been waiting for. Players will return to a post-nuke Raccoon City as Grace Ashcroft, seemingly investigating a series of dead bodies that are plagued by a mysterious force. As of right now, any other plot details remain unclear, but it looks incredibly spooky and like it will be a ton of fun to play.

Resident Evil Requiem will release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on February 27th, 2026.