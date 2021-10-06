New Resident Evil Movie Trailer Teaser Released

The upcoming Resident Evil reboot movie, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, has released a new teaser ahead of the first full trailer for the new movie tomorrow. The teaser offers some hints at some of the spooky characters set to make an appearance in the movie while not giving away too much. In short, it is an effective teaser for the full trailer.

You can check out the new teaser yourself, shared to the official Twitter account for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

🚨 24 hours until we get to Raccoon City… 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️#ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity exclusively in movie theaters November 24. pic.twitter.com/Ry4bxuG6cR — Resident Evil (@ResidentEvil) October 6, 2021

“[T]he previous movies never captured the game and the feelings I got when playing the game (that’s not a criticism I think it just went in a different direction),” Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City director Johannes Roberts said previously when discussing why the new movie is a reboot. “I wanted to go back to the horror of it all. I wanted scares and atmosphere rather than full-on action. I think fans of the game felt the same – they wanted to see the iconic characters and locations and feel that the movie was more in line with the Resident Evil game world so that’s really why we chose to go in that direction.”

Here’s the synopsis for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, in case you missed it:

“Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever…changed…and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

As noted above, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to release on November 24th. The full trailer is set to release tomorrow, October 7th. The movie was written and directed by Johannes Roberts and stars Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Nathan Dales as Brad Vickers, Marina Mazepa as Lisa Trevor, and Neal McDonough as Dr. William Birkin. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the upcoming Resident Evil movie so far? Does the teaser trailer get you excited for the full one tomorrow? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!