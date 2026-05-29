2025 Roguelike Game Now Free in New Giveaway

A roguelike game that just launched in 2025 is now free to download and keep for good thanks to a new giveaway. By all accounts, this past year was a phenomenal one for roguelikes. In this year alone, games that include Hades 2, The Rogue Prince of Persia, Ball X Pit, Blue Prince, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and Absolum launched and have gone on to be hugely popular. And while this game that is now free isn’t anywhere near as well-known as these aforementioned titles, it’s still garnered solid reviews from those who have played it.

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From now until next week on the morning of June 4th, Lonestar is completely free to acquire on PC. The deal comes by way of the Epic Games Store, and is the marketplace’s latest freebie for the final week of May. Developed by Math Tide, Lonestar is a deckbuilding roguelike that initially became available via early access in 2023. This past year, however, the game’s version 1.0 update finally went live, making it the perfect time to check out Lonestar.

Despite being a bit lesser-known, the sentiment surrounding Lonestar has largely been positive. Over on Steam, the game boasts a “Very Positive” rating after nearly 1,000 reviews from players. While this is still a pretty small sample size, it indicates that there’s very much enjoyment to be had with Lonestar.

Perhaps the only downside of this giveaway is that Lonestar typically isn’t very expensive to begin with. Normally, it retails for $12.99 on the Epic Store, which makes this a more meager giveaway on the PC platform. Still, it’s hard to be too disappointed about the savings being offered here since it’s a free game. As we move into June, the Epic Store may end up providing some more expensive games for free on the marketplace, but this is still a solid way for the storefront to close out the month of May.

To learn more about Lonestar and whether or not it might be of interest to you, you can check out a recent trailer for the game alongside it’s official description below.

Lonestar

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Synopsis: “Lonestar is a strategic roguelike spaceship deckbuilder. As a bounty hunter, you will capture criminals scattered across the universe. Win the shockwave battle to gain rewards and vacations. Find treasures, customize spaceships, unlock talents, defeat the felons, and be a legend!”