There Are Currently “No Plans” To Make Another Resistance Game

In 2018, we may know Insomniac Games as the developer of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank, but during the PlayStation 3 era it developed and released a 1950’s alternate shooter series called Resistance. However, despite decent to strong critical acclaim, the Sony Interactive Entertainment-published series never really caught on in a significant way, and thus is likely doomed to a fate in the PS3 corner of PlayStation’s history.

Over the years since it has been shelved, many have wondered if Insomniac Games would ever return to the series. And while some hardcore fans have remained hopeful it hasn’t been forgotten, a return to the series, according to Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson, is a “longshot.”

“Oh wow, if I was a betting man? It feels like it’s a longshot to me,” said Stevenson when asked about a return to the series by Finder. “But I have learned over the years to never say never. I think there are a lot of people out there that have fond memories of a Resistance game from the PS3 era, but yeah, never say never, it’s just that we have no plans to make another Resistance game in the future.”

While Insomniac Games currently has no plans to return to the series, a sentiment it has conveyed in the past, that doesn’t mean Sony Interactive Entertainment won’t bring it back with another developer, after all, as Stevenson points out, the ball is in Sony’s court because they own the IP.

“Obviously other developers made the portable versions for the PSP back in the day,” noted Stevenson. “It’s actually Sony that owns the IP and owns that universe. So I guess if they were really passionate about making Resistance 4 and we couldn’t or didn’t want to do it, Sony could totally engage another developer. But that would be up to Sony, not us.”

As you may know, the last mainline Resistance game, Resistance 3, hit back in 2011, and like other entries before it, it performed critically, but less so commercially. All together, the series has produced five games: a mainline trilogy and two spin-offs. And it appears that is all it will ever produce.