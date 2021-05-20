Returnal's Latest Update Is Available Now and Helps Fix Game Crashing

✖

Much as it has done over the past few weeks since first releasing Returnal, developer Housemarque has today pushed out a new update for the popular PlayStation 5 shooter. The patch, while not that substantial on its own, looks to rectify a number of lingering problems that some players have been experiencing since launch. Most notably, the update even looks to curb game crashes that can interrupt certain runs.

Update version 1.3.7 for Returnal is available to download right now and brings a number of important fixes to the roguelike. As mentioned, one of these tweaks comes in regard to crashes, which have occurred from time to time for some players (myself included). Crashes have been particularly frustrating in Returnal when they do transpire because players lose all progress in a given run whenever the game totally closes.

As for the other adjustments that have been made in this patch, Housemarque has also tied up some other loose ends and bugs. One issue where players could get stuck within certain rooms has been said to now be fixed thanks to this update. Additionally, rare bugs that would cause the screen to go dark during the credits have also now been ironed out. Lastly, a bug that would loud noises to occur during battle has also now been said to have been solved.

If you're looking to play Returnal for yourself, you can currently pick the game up exclusively on PS5. Conversely, if you're looking to learn more about everything that changed in this new update, you can find the latest patch notes down below.

Patch Notes:

• Fixed an issue with Deceased Scouts not appearing as often as intended.

• After having one of their Deceased Scout corpses scavenged, players will no longer receive a negative-effect parasite on startup.

• Fixed an issue where the Ophion boss might disappear after a player uses the Reconstructor during the fight.

• Fixed a rare audio bug causing loud noises during combat.

• Fixed a small number of issues where players might become stuck in various rooms.

• Fixed several issues where the player might encounter a black screen during the credits or whilst playing.

• Multiple fixes for rare crashes during gameplay.