Rick and Morty Creator’s New Game Announced for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One

Developer Squanch Games has announced that Trover Saves the Universe is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. More specifically, the developer has revealed the comedic adventure game is coming to the former on November 28 and the latter on December 3. As you may know, the game first launched on PlayStation 4 and PC earlier this year, and notably came with VR support. That said, with neither Xbox One or Nintendo Switch supporting VR, this functionality will obviously not be available in these versions of the game.

For those that don’t know: Trover Saves the Universe is the latest creation from Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty. As you would expect, the game very much has the same sense of humor. So, if you’re a fan of the Rick and Morty series, this game is certainly worth at least checking out.

The new versions of the game will notably come with the recently released free DLC “Important Cosmic Jobs,” which lets players explore Trover’s workplace to help co-workers and unlock original comedy sketches from Justin Roiland. Of course, the DLC being free means this addition isn’t super notable, but at least Switch and Xbox One owners won’t have to access a separate download to check it out.

“From the co-creator of Rick and Morty comes Trover Saves the Universe. Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic named Glorkon who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe,” reads an official pitch of the game. Y”ou’re partnered with Trover, a little purple eye-hole monster who isn’t a huge fan of working or being put in the position of having to save the universe. He’s also not that big a fan of you quite frankly, and neither am I. (Jk, you’re great.) Only you and Trover can save everything in this bizarre comedy adventure, created by Justin Roiland!”

Trover Saves the Universe is available for PS4 and PC, and will soon be available on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at the price point of $30.